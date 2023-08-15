Bradley Cooper is proving his status as a double-threat superstar once again. After directing the Oscar-nominated A Star Is Born and launching a million memes, BCoop is back behind the camera for Netflix's Maestro, a biopic about the storied conductor Leonard Bernstein. According to Variety, the film does have a dash of romance as it chronicles Bernstein's "tumultuous 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre," played by Carey Mulligan. In the first images and trailer shared by Netflix, viewers can get a peek at the film's distinct black-and-white style.

Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Eric Parkinson, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan, and Mallory Portnoy also star in the movie

Courtesy Netflix

Maestro will officially premiere at the Venice Film Festival this September before arriving in select theaters in November. Netflix subscribers can catch the movie when it arrives on their TVs on Dec. 20.



The trailer shows Cooper and Mulligan sitting near one another and relaxing in a field together as well as flashing a few moments of their relationship (the teaser trailer is very tease-y, to say the least).

"Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein," Netflix's official logline reads. "A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

Scott Stuber, the head of global film at Netflix, told Variety that Cooper and Co. worked extremely hard to get the details right, including the makeup.

"We've done a lot of work on the makeup. We've done a lot of work on the voice. I'm excited to see someone so deeply focused on creating a story that means so much to him," he said. "And Carey Mulligan is an incredible actress. We've seen her do such great work. Promising Young Woman was, I thought, one of the best last year."

