I’m Restocking on These On-Sale Bras and Undies From Brands Brie Larson and Jennifer Aniston Wear

I don’t know about you, but I dread shopping for bras and underwear. As former president of the itty bitty titty committee, I went without wearing a bra for much of my adolescence, preferring pasties as my means of concealment. But after entering mid-twenties, the small collection of bras I do have no longer fit or don't offer the support I need. And with some weight fluctuation added on to that, my overworn hipsters, thongs, and briefs are long overdue for an upgrade as well.

Comfortable and quality intimates can be hard to find, but fortunately Nordstrom has a ton of shopper and celebrity-loved intimates brands on sale right now. For example, Chantelle, the brand behind Brie Larson’s viral bra, has comfy bras on sale for over 30 percent off, while Hanky Panky thongs — worn by Jennifer Aniston herself — are also discounted. While I plan on adding styles from Larson and Aniston's go-tos to my cart, there are a few other must-have deals I’m eyeing, too. Below are the eight pieces I'll be shopping for ASAP, as styles are selling out fast:

While the exact bra Larson wore isn’t on sale, a very similar style from Chantelle is. The C Jolie T-Shirt Bra lifts and shapes while providing discrete coverage under clothes, which is exactly what I am looking for. The everyday bra comes in blue, light pink, and black and is available in an inclusive sizing range from 32B through 34G. It features supportive underwire, comfy memory foam molded cups, four-way stretch lace at the back to help minimize digging, and adjustable straps for a tailored fit and added support. It has a standard hook and eye clasp for easy on and off, and an adjustable J-hook attached to the back straps, so you can keep your bra concealed when wearing racer-back tops and dresses.

I must admit that these one-size-fits-all Chantelle undies through me for a loop, but after reading the reviews, I plan to add a couple of these "super soft" no-show panties to my cart. They come in matching colors to the aforementioned C Jolie T-Shirt Bra, including blue, light pink, and black, and feature bonded edges that leave for a seamless look under garments. Shoppers had to "check to make sure [they] had underwear on because they felt like they “were wearing nothing.” Another reviewer described the bottoms as being "lightweight," "breathable," and "smooth."

If I have to wear a bra, I usually opt for a bralette, so when I saw this True and Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette was on sale, I added the shopper-deemed "perfect bra" to my cart. The convertible bralette comes in four colors and is available in sizes XS through XL. It features a seamless design, four-way stretch, removable padding, and a full-coverage V-neckline. It also has adjustable straps that snap off to create a criss-cross back when you want to conceal your straps. Shoppers say the bra is "so comfortable" and "well-fitting" that they "bought it in every color."

Hanky Panky's Lace Boyshorts have everything I want from my underwear. They offer full bum coverage and have sexy, all-over lace design, and according to shoppers, they’re "super comfortable" and "breathable." (Customers also recommend stocking up while they are on sale, which I plan to do.) The undies come in sizes XS through L and are available in green, blue, and pink. Another shopper said these boyshort bottoms "don't ride up," "feel like nothing [is] there," and left no indentation on the skin since there's no elastic waistband.

