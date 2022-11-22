Lifestyle The Internet's Favorite Candles Are on Rare Sale Ahead of Black Friday — and They're Selling Out Fast Grab best-selling Boy Smells scents for 25 percent off. By Jasmine Hyman Published on November 22, 2022 @ 09:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Boy Smells/ InStyle As cozy season commences, there’s one non-negotiable rule when it comes to home decor: A burning seasonal candle (at all times, if possible). Enter Boy Smells, a fine fragrance and candle company that has revolutionized the modern aroma industry. Boy Smells’ founders, Matthew Herman and David Kien had a goal to override gender norms in the fragrance industry by creating universally appealing scents, per the brand. It has quickly become an internet-loved spot for luxurious scents and tasteful packaging — and it’s a rarity when these products are discounted, which is why the website is at the top of our shopping list this holiday season. If you’ve been looking for a gift that anyone will love (or something special for yourself) then you’re in luck. Boys Smells prides itself on a “genderful” take on fragrance and has an expansive lineup of clean, floral, woody, and earthy scents — a spectrum of smells for every type of scent preference. The best part, though, is that you can grab individual products, including best-selling fragrances and holiday candles, for 25 percent off until November 29. LES Candle, $27 (Originally $36) Cameo Candle, $27 (Originally $36) Cashmere Kush Candle, $27 (Originally $36) Figurare Holiday Candle, $33 (Originally $44) Marble Fruit Eau de Parfum, $73.50 (Originally $98) LES Candle Each Boy Smells candle features a natural blend of coconut and beeswax with a braided cotton wick. This LES candle is named after both the French plural word for masculine and feminine and Manhattan’s famed Lower East Side neighborhood. With extensive layered notes including fresh cedarwood and rose, this candle is sure to ignite love at first sniff. The clean scent mimics that of a luxury hotel lobby or a subtle bouquet of fruity flowers, courtesy of the blackcurrant and peach blossom elements. The standard 8.5-ounce has a 50-hour burn time for days of freshness, or opt for the three-wick mega size for 110 hours of burning. Boy Smells Shop now: $27 (Originally $36); boysmells.com Cameo Candle The cameo candle is another classic from the Boy Smells’ sleek black and pink collection. This instantly recognizable, clean smell will become your home’s signature scent and cold-weather companion. Burn this wick to create an ambiance that smells both floral and spicy. The heady combination of rose, vanilla, and ginger is the perfect recipe for a fresh-yet-warm aroma. Boy Smells Shop now: $27 (Originally $36); boysmells.com Cashmere Kush Candle If you want to give the gift of a fresh fragrance that is also aesthetically pleasing, the Cashmere Kush Candle should be at the top of your list. Selecting a candle scent can be overwhelming, but Cashmere Kush is a fluid aroma that fits any space. A member of the woody and botanical olfactive families, this candle will fill up any room with a musky and woody scent that emulates the warmth and comfort of a cashmere blanket. Boy Smells Shop now: $27 (Originally $36); boysmells.com Figurare Holiday Candle Ring in the holiday cheer with the Boy Smells seasonal collection. This figurare candle features notes of fig, lavender, fir balsam, and cedarwood for ultimate earthy, festive smell. The standard holiday candles are selling out fast, but you can still grab the three-wick magnum sizes including Broken Rosary and Incensorial while they are still available. After all, what screams holidays more than a giant candle burning alongside your decor? Boy Smells Shop now: $33 (Originally $44); boysmells.com Marble Fruit Eau de Parfum The marble fruit perfume is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. A spritz of this scent will reveal a fresh fusion of light fruit, clean florals, and warm musk for a balanced and elegant blend. This perfume comes in a .33-ounce travel size to serve as a luxe stocking stuffer, or make it the main event with the two-ounce full size. Boy Smells Shop now: $73.50 (Originally $98); boysmells.com Shop More Can’t-Miss Holiday Deals: I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday Amazon’s Fashion Gift Guide Is Full of Holiday-Ready Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories — Starting at $14 Amazon Dropped 11,000+ Early Black Friday Fashion Deals — These Are the 30 Best for Up to 81% Off