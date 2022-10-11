The Regrowth Treatment That Has “a Noticeable Effect” on Thinning Hair “After Only a Month” Is Now $28

Whenever Amazon runs major deal events, like today’s Prime Early Access Sale, it’s a great time to try out wishlist products for less. Whether that’s a pair of boots you’ve been eyeing, a seasonal candle that has your name written all over it, or a beauty product you’ve seen all over TikTok, now is your chance to add it to your cart. And if a new hair growth product has been on your list, you’re in luck: the BosleyMD Hair Regrowth Treatment is on sale for 30 percent off.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, more than 50 percent of women in the U.S. experience noticeable hair loss at some point in their lives. So, if your hair feels thinner than usual or you’re shedding more in the shower, you’re not alone. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for a thinner head of hair.

The BosleyMD leave-in topical solution is made with two percent minoxidil, one of the only hair growth ingredients currently approved by the FDA. Its vegan formula is free of parabens, sulfates, and gluten, and it’s safe for color-treated hair. Plus, the package comes with two 2-ounce bottles that should each last you for about a month.

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $40); amazon.com

To use, simply apply a dropper’s worth of the serum onto your scalp and massage it into your skin. The brand recommends using the solution both in the morning and at night for best results. Based on a clinical trial run by the brand, this product should regrow your hair and slow down any further thinning or loss with consistent use.

In the reviews section, many users raved about their experiences with the hair-growth treatment. One person went from “losing handfuls of hair to hardly any when washing or brushing [their] hair,” while a second shopper with thinning in the front saw “a noticeable effect after only a month.” A third reviewer said their hair stylist “noticed a difference in [their] hair within the first month of using this, and she now recommends it to other customers.” You can’t get higher praise than that.

Whether you’ve been dealing with hair loss for a while or you’re just beginning to notice some extra shedding, now is your chance to get an effective at-home treatment for less. Add the BosleyMD Hair Regrowth Treatment to your hair care routine while it’s on sale for $28.