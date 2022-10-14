This 2-Piece Outfit Formula Was Everywhere During Fashion Month — And Even Bella Hadid Approves

Once the temperature dips below a certain point, easy fall outfit ideas become our go-to. What can we wear that won't be a pain to pull on in the morning? That's quick and kind of comfortable, yet also warm enough to get us through the day? Well, Bella Hadid — and, perhaps, the rest of fashion's cool crowd — has an answer: long skirts paired with long boots.

This no-fuss combination was spotted throughout Fashion Month, with the model herself breaking out her athleisure interpretation in Milan, Italy. Up top, she kept things casual with a Nike pullover, but the addition of a suede skirt and square-toed brown boots gave her look an elevated spin (and felt a little '70s-inspired).



Getty Images

Hadid wasn't the only star to pull this fall fashion move. Emily Ratajkowski also wore a similar combination in Milan, finding a balance between classic and sexy. For her skirt, she chose a leather design that featured a super high slit, then completed the look with knee-high boots and a crisp white button-down.

Szymon Brzoska

The best part about the easy fashion formula is that it's secretly warm. The longer your boots are, the more skin is covered, and with a long skirt layered overtop (or at least partially layered overtop), you'll have even more of a barrier to protect you from the wind. Once winter rolls around, you can also add tights to the mix and keep this outfit in your rotation.

It's also possible to give this look your own personal spin. Swap the skirt for a dress, choose flat boots or ones with heels, go with sequined designs or try something knit. The choice is up to you, but if you're in search of inspiration, check out these outfits, ahead.

Wear a Shirtdress With Long Boots

Szymon Brzoska

This versatile look is a good one to wear to the office, but it would just as easily work for a holiday gathering.

Spice Up a Matching Set

Szymon Brzoska

If your outfit seems to be missing a little something, a pair of long boots will add interest and flair.

Put Your Statement Shoes on Display

Szymon Brzoska

Make your boots the highlight of your look. Choose a skirt with a thigh-high slit in order to properly show them off.

Opt for a Bold Colored Outfit

Szymon Brzoska

Then, choose neutral boots to tone things down or a bright pair to create a colorblocked outfit.

Stick to a Scheme

Szymon Brzoska

Such as black and white. Then, make sure your accessories coordinate as well.

Make This Fashion Formula Work for In-Between Days

Szymon Brzoska

A short-sleeved midi dress with lug-soled boots is a smart 60-degree day outfit, which can then be layered under a blazer or cardigan if you're feeling cold.

Choose a Sweater Dress

Szymon Brzoska

No ironing or steaming required — just throw-on-and-go!

Incorporate Personal Style

Szymon Brzoska

There's no wrong way to wear this 2-piece outfit formula, so choose pieces that you love wearing, like lace-up boots, a cropped turtleneck, and a statement belt as an accessory.