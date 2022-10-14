Fashion Seasonal Trends Fall Fashion This 2-Piece Outfit Formula Was Everywhere During Fashion Month — And Even Bella Hadid Approves It couldn't be easier to recreate this sleek, fashion-forward look. By Samantha Sutton Samantha Sutton Instagram Samantha is InStyle's senior fashion editor. She joined the brand in 2019 and oversees the site's fashion coverage, including trend reporting, fashion exclusives, celebrity style interviews, and Fashion Week coverage. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 @ 05:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Szymon Brzoska Once the temperature dips below a certain point, easy fall outfit ideas become our go-to. What can we wear that won't be a pain to pull on in the morning? That's quick and kind of comfortable, yet also warm enough to get us through the day? Well, Bella Hadid — and, perhaps, the rest of fashion's cool crowd — has an answer: long skirts paired with long boots. This no-fuss combination was spotted throughout Fashion Month, with the model herself breaking out her athleisure interpretation in Milan, Italy. Up top, she kept things casual with a Nike pullover, but the addition of a suede skirt and square-toed brown boots gave her look an elevated spin (and felt a little '70s-inspired). The 10 Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, According to Stylists Getty Images Hadid wasn't the only star to pull this fall fashion move. Emily Ratajkowski also wore a similar combination in Milan, finding a balance between classic and sexy. For her skirt, she chose a leather design that featured a super high slit, then completed the look with knee-high boots and a crisp white button-down. Szymon Brzoska The best part about the easy fashion formula is that it's secretly warm. The longer your boots are, the more skin is covered, and with a long skirt layered overtop (or at least partially layered overtop), you'll have even more of a barrier to protect you from the wind. Once winter rolls around, you can also add tights to the mix and keep this outfit in your rotation. Jennifer Lopez Is Correct — 2022 Is the Year of the Maxi Skirt It's also possible to give this look your own personal spin. Swap the skirt for a dress, choose flat boots or ones with heels, go with sequined designs or try something knit. The choice is up to you, but if you're in search of inspiration, check out these outfits, ahead. Wear a Shirtdress With Long Boots Szymon Brzoska This versatile look is a good one to wear to the office, but it would just as easily work for a holiday gathering. Dressing for the Office Is Confusing, So We Asked Stylists for Their Best Outfit Ideas Spice Up a Matching Set Szymon Brzoska If your outfit seems to be missing a little something, a pair of long boots will add interest and flair. Put Your Statement Shoes on Display Szymon Brzoska Make your boots the highlight of your look. Choose a skirt with a thigh-high slit in order to properly show them off. Opt for a Bold Colored Outfit Szymon Brzoska Then, choose neutral boots to tone things down or a bright pair to create a colorblocked outfit. Tomato Soup Red Is the Shockingly Bright Color Trend That's Suddenly Everywhere Stick to a Scheme Szymon Brzoska Such as black and white. Then, make sure your accessories coordinate as well. Make This Fashion Formula Work for In-Between Days Szymon Brzoska A short-sleeved midi dress with lug-soled boots is a smart 60-degree day outfit, which can then be layered under a blazer or cardigan if you're feeling cold. Choose a Sweater Dress Szymon Brzoska No ironing or steaming required — just throw-on-and-go! The Ultimate Nora Ephron Fall Fashion Guide Incorporate Personal Style Szymon Brzoska There's no wrong way to wear this 2-piece outfit formula, so choose pieces that you love wearing, like lace-up boots, a cropped turtleneck, and a statement belt as an accessory. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit