Shoppers Say Their Once-Thinning Hair “Feels Thicker” and “Looks Fuller” Thanks toThis Leave-In Growth Spray

Haircare goes far beyond the usual rinse, lather, and repeat. Whether you’re looking to go beyond shampoo and conditioner or on the hunt for a way to treat an itchy scalp, it’s not too late to start expanding your product collection. After all, it’s equally important to nourish and pamper your scalp and strands just as you would for your skincare routine. And here at InStyle, we take pride in finding these products for you.

To take on hair and scalp concerns like dryness, itchiness, and thinning, we turned to Australian brand Bondi Boost, which has gained popularity among shoppers for its nourishing haircare collection that provides visible results for thicker and stronger strands. So when we saw that this brand has a hair-growth treatment for thinning hair and dry scalps, plus, over 3,300 five-star shopper ratings, we had to do more digging to see what the hype was all about.

The Intensive Spray is a leave-in treatment intended to thicken, smooth, and strengthen thinning, weak hair, and hydrate dry, flaky scalps. The non-greasy, serum-like hair spray can be applied directly onto the scalp and massaged into dry or wet hair, so you can do a quick spritz and get going with your day.

This treatment contains vitamin B5, which acts as an anti-inflammatory and hydrates the scalp. There are also plenty of essential oils, including peppermint and tea tree oil to “enhance circulation,” and reduce buildup on the scalp, according to the brand. This spray also includes rosemary oil to promote hair growth, protect hair from breakage, and calm irritated scalps.

Bondi Boost’s spray is getting tons of praise from Ulta shoppers. One person who struggles with a dry, itchy scalp, shared that this spray “soothes and takes away scalp build-up.” Another who uses it before blow-drying and styling, said their hair “looks fuller,” while a third reviewer described it as “lightweight,” noting their hair “feels thicker.”

