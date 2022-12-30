Shoppers Noticed a "Significant Increase” in Hair Thickness and Length After Using This On-Sale $24 Shampoo

While hair trends seem to cycle through how-tos for mastering different styles or testing new products, there’s a lasting conversation in this beauty space around hair loss. You likely know someone (or you are that someone) experiencing a thinner ponytail or hundreds of strands sliding down the drain during every wash. And it makes sense: COVID-19 recovery, nutritional changes, and extreme stress are all common causes for hair loss, and there’s been no lack of all three in the past few years.

The good news is that each of these hair loss types are preventable and treatable. While it’s always best to consult with your primary care physician or dermatologist about new hair loss or thinning concerns, there are also a number of solutions available to try at home. And one popular treatment, the Bondi Boost HG Shampoo, is on sale for $24 at Ulta right now.



Ulta

Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); ulta.com

The formula uses a multi-pronged approach to tackle hair loss. It cleanses the scalp to ensure hair follicles are clear from product build up and excess oils to sprout new strands. It’s also full of nutrients to promote growth, such as peppermint oil, rosemary oil, saw palmetto, and horsetail extract. “There’s promising evidence that peppermint oil might help with hair thickness and hair follicle count,” dermatologist Dr. Hayley Goldbach, MD, previously told InStyle. The clean formula is also free from parabens, sulfates, and silicones.

The thickening shampoo has over 8,000 five-star reviews, making it a best-seller in the hair loss category at Ulta. One Ulta reviewer dealing with “patchiness and bald spots” due to a medical condition said their hair stopped falling out “after about a week” of using the shampoo and conditioner, and after 6 weeks, they noticed “a significant increase in thickness and growth (length).”

According to another shopper who has been using the formula for about a year, it has made their hair “ the healthiest it's ever been. It's super soft and noticeably shinier than previous shampoo/conditioners.” Plus, new moms have given Bondi Boost their endorsements, too. One wrote, “I love this shampoo and the entire line. I am postpartum and my hair was falling like crazy. I used this and my hair growth was amazing. Within 8 weeks I saw a difference.”



Ulta

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); ulta.com

To get the full effects, many reviewers recommend using both the shampoo and the corresponding HG Conditioner, which is also on sale for $24. The deal on both of Bondi Boost’s popular regrowth formulas is thanks to Ulta’s Jumbo Love Sale, which marks down the largest sizes of top name-brand shampoos and conditioners (plus select styling products), from brands like Redken, Bumble and Bumble, and Briogeo while supplies last.

If you want to try the Bondi Boost HG shampoo and conditioner duo that made one fan’s mane “feel like it has Rachel [Green] swooshiness,” grab the large 16.9-ounce bottles for just $24 each before they sell out.