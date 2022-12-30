Shoppers Noticed a "Significant Increase” in Hair Thickness and Length After Using This On-Sale $24 Shampoo

New moms struggling with postpartum thinning approve, too.

By
Shannon Bauer
Shannon M. Bauer, Senior Commerce Beauty Editor
Shannon Bauer
Shannon M. Bauer is a Senior Commerce Editor for Dotdash Meredith's Beauty & Style Group. She joined the InStyle team in 2022 and works with a team of talented writers and editors to create expert- and research-driven product roundups and reviews. Shannon has seven years of experience writing, editing, and producing beauty and wellness content for top print and digital publications. Prior to joining InStyle, Shannon was a Beauty Editor at Parents, Parents Latina, and Shape print magazines where she wrote and edited beauty stories across the brands and oversaw the testing for the beauty awards programs. You can find her work published in FamilyFun, Health, and Yahoo.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 30, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shampoo & Conditioner for Thicker Hair
Photo:

Getty Images

While hair trends seem to cycle through how-tos for mastering different styles or testing new products, there’s a lasting conversation in this beauty space around hair loss. You likely know someone (or you are that someone) experiencing a thinner ponytail or hundreds of strands sliding down the drain during every wash. And it makes sense: COVID-19 recovery, nutritional changes, and extreme stress are all common causes for hair loss, and there’s been no lack of all three in the past few years.

The good news is that each of these hair loss types are preventable and treatable. While it’s always best to consult with your primary care physician or dermatologist about new hair loss or thinning concerns, there are also a number of solutions available to try at home. And one popular treatment, the Bondi Boost HG Shampoo, is on sale for $24 at Ulta right now.

Bondi Boost HG Shampoo For Thicker, Stronger, Fuller-Looking Hair

Ulta

Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); ulta.com

The formula uses a multi-pronged approach to tackle hair loss. It cleanses the scalp to ensure hair follicles are clear from product build up and excess oils to sprout new strands. It’s also full of nutrients to promote growth, such as peppermint oil, rosemary oil, saw palmetto, and horsetail extract. “There’s promising evidence that peppermint oil might help with hair thickness and hair follicle count,” dermatologist Dr. Hayley Goldbach, MD, previously told InStyle. The clean formula is also free from parabens, sulfates, and silicones.

The thickening shampoo has over 8,000 five-star reviews, making it a best-seller in the hair loss category at Ulta. One Ulta reviewer dealing with “patchiness and bald spots” due to a medical condition said their hair stopped falling out “after about a week” of using the shampoo and conditioner, and after 6 weeks, they noticed “a significant increase in thickness and growth (length).”

According to another shopper who has been using the formula for about a year, it has made their hair “ the healthiest it's ever been. It's super soft and noticeably shinier than previous shampoo/conditioners.” Plus, new moms have given Bondi Boost their endorsements, too. One wrote, “I love this shampoo and the entire line. I am postpartum and my hair was falling like crazy. I used this and my hair growth was amazing. Within 8 weeks I saw a difference.”

Bondi Boost HG Conditioner For Thicker, Stronger, Fuller-Looking Hair

Ulta

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); ulta.com 

To get the full effects, many reviewers recommend using both the shampoo and the corresponding HG Conditioner, which is also on sale for $24. The deal on both of Bondi Boost’s popular regrowth formulas is thanks to Ulta’s Jumbo Love Sale, which marks down the largest sizes of top name-brand shampoos and conditioners (plus select styling products), from brands like Redken, Bumble and Bumble, and Briogeo while supplies last.

If you want to try the Bondi Boost HG shampoo and conditioner duo that made one fan’s mane “feel like it has Rachel [Green] swooshiness,” grab the large 16.9-ounce bottles for just $24 each before they sell out.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kate Hudson Winter Look
Kate Hudson Entered Her Grandmacore Era With the Help of Winter’s Most Surprising Cozy Accessory
Best Early New Years Amazon Deals
Amazon’s Early New Years Sale Already Has Discounts Up to 81% Off, and We Found the 25 Best Deals
Champion Women's Powerblend Joggers, Script Logo
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Comfy Joggers While They're 58% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Shoppers See a "Massive Decrease" in Hair Loss With This Shampoo — Even for Covid-Related Shedding
Shoppers Say This Is the Best Hair Growth Product They've Used in Over 50 Years
Best Thinning Hair Products to Lift Roots
The 10 Best Thinning Hair Products to Lift Roots, Plump Strands, and Boost Growth
Best Luxury Beauty Gifts
33 Luxury Beauty Gifts for Those Who Enjoy the Finer Things in Life
Vegamour Sale Lead
These “Expensive” but “Worth It” Nicole Kidman-Approved Hair Growth Products Are Majorly Discounted Right Now
The Keratin Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Shoppers Say Makes Their “Hair Grow Really Fast” Is 32% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Say This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Makes Their "Hair Grow Really Fast" — and It's 32% Off
Shampoo
The Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner That Gave Shoppers Fuller Hair in Just 3 Weeks Is 37% Off
Washing Hair
Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo and Conditioner Helps “Thinning and Brittle” Hair in One Week
Amazon Shoppers Had “Healthier, Shinier Hair” After Using This Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Once
Reviewers Swear They Had "Healthier, Shinier Hair" After One Wash With This Shampoo and Conditioner
Biotin Shampoo Deal
Shoppers Losing “Gobs” of Hair Turn to This Thickening Shampoo, and Now It’s on Sale
This Alyssa Milano Anti-Thinning Shampoo Is 40% Off at Amazon
The Alyssa Milano-Approved Shampoo That 68-Year-Olds Say Keeps Their Hair "Thick" Is on Sale for $17
How to Combat Stress-Related Hair Loss
How To Combat Stress-Related Hair Loss
Amazon Cyber Monday Hair-Growth Oil Deal
The Hair Growth Oil That Gives Shoppers “Thicker and More Voluminous” Locks Is 49% Off at Amazon Today
Hair Growth product deal one-off
The Anti-Thinning Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said “Helped Tremendously” With Hair Loss Is on Sale Now
Shoppers With Thin Hair Say This Thickening Serum "Saved" Their Strands
Shoppers With Thin Hair Say This $11 Thickening Serum "Saved" Their Strands
Best Hair Products to Style Wavy Hair
12 Products to Style Your Wavy Hair Sans Hot Tools
Shampoos That Lift Fine Hair
The 13 Best Shampoos for Fine Hair of 2022