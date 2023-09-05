Shoppers Call This $20 Thickening Shampoo “Miraculous” for Fine, Thin Hair

Published on September 5, 2023

Preventing hair loss is often an uphill battle. There are, however, products that can help improve strand health and deliver a fuller look and feel to limp, fine hair. The Boldify Hair Thickening Shampoo is one such product. With over 3,000 five-star ratings at Amazon and ample acclaim from satisfied shoppers, the shampoo is certainly worth considering if thicker, stronger, hair is of interest. Better yet, the product is 20 percent off for a limited time.

Amazon BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Shampoo - Natural Volumizing Shampoo

Amazon

The Boldify Hair Thickening Shampoo is a volumizing, strand-strengthening hair wash that delivers instant volume and softness to weak, thinning hair. Over time, the formula improves overall hair health and promotes thicker, stronger, and faster-growing strands. The drug-free formula relies on potent plant extracts, each of which is backed by solid science for promoting growth and strength. 

Specifically, the shampoo touts rosemary oil and sage as key ingredients. As dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, previously told InStyle, rosemary oil has been studied for its growth-promoting properties, and may even mimic similar effects of minoxidil, the active ingredient in products like Rogaine. Specifically, the plant extract can “help improve circulation in the scalp," Dr. Garshick shared — which, in turn, "may help stimulate hair growth." Furthermore, rosemary oil may promote stronger, healthier strands, which, in turn, can minimize breakage and fallout.

Sage extract, the second hero ingredient in Boldify’s shampoo, is equally promising. One study found it can “promote hair growth, prevent hair regression, and induce early hair anagen phase” — also known as "the growing stage,” as previously defined by trichologist Penny James

Finally, the shampoo contains biotin, a B vitamin commonly associated with hair health and growth. For people who are deficient in the vitamin, “biotin may help” hair growth, dermatologist Dr. Michele Farber, MD, previously told InStyle

Unlike many hair growth products, which tend to skew clinical-smelling, Boldify’s shampoo delivers a satisfying sensorial experience. The fragrance is “light” and “fresh,” per the brand, and the lather is creamy and rich. 

Shoppers corroborate these claims. More importantly, almost 1,500 enthusiastic reviewers say the shampoo delivers on its growth-promoting, strand-plumping promises. One shopper calls the formula “miraculous,” adding that its thickening effects have “rolled the clock back a good 10 years.” One 62-year-old shopper, who has “fine hair,” says their “hair looks better than it has in a long time.” According to another reviewer, the shampoo “saved [their] hair,” citing less shedding and breakage and a visibly “fuller” appearance after “a few weeks.”

For thicker, healthier hair that requires nothing more than swapping out your current shampoo with Boldify’s Hair Thickening Shampoo, shop the formula while it’s on sale for 20 percent off at Amazon.

