10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Hairline Powder That “Instantly Makes Your Hair Look Thicker”

Now that the weather is getting warmer, I’ve started wearing my hair up in buns and ponytails more often. And while I like the cool comfort that comes with getting my locks off my neck, I can’t help but notice my wide part and slightly uneven hairline any time I slick it back. Unsurprisingly, Amazon shoppers have already found a solution to these thin hair struggles: the Boldify Hairline Powder, which “instantly makes your hair look thicker,” according to a reviewer — and it’s $18 at Amazon.

Available in 14 natural-looking shades, the powder is intended to fill in bald spots and hairlines, and can even cover up roots. It’s made from a sulfate-free formula that’s infused with squalane to moisturize your hair and prevent frizz. Plus, it’s wind-, water-, and sweat-resistant, per the brand, with such benefits intended to last for up to 48 hours. To use the powder, simply remove the applicator sponge from the base of the container, open the top, and dab a small amount of powder onto the puff, applying it evenly on your desired spots.

More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Boldify powder a five-star rating, and over 4,000 have left glowing reviews. One shopper said the powder is opaque enough to prevent their “scalp from shining through” and “makes [their] hair look like it has volume naturally.” Another reviewer agreed, saying “it covers bald spots perfectly” and has given them their “confidence back.” And a third person even uses the powder to “even out the thin parts of [their] beard,” proving just how versatile the product really is.

Other shoppers rely on the hairline powder to touch up their roots. It saves one user “money between salon visits” and “hides the grays so well.” Plus, another reviewer said the shade they chose “matches [their] hair better than any other product” they’ve used.

Another perk of the hair product is its staying power. A reviewer confirmed it “lasts until your next wash,” adding that they were able to keep it on for three days. And, another shopper said it doesn’t “run when sweating or transfer on pillowcases,” meaning, you don’t have to worry about the powder smudging or rubbing off, no matter where the day takes you.

I don’t know about you, but after reading through all those reviews, I’m definitely adding the Boldify Hairline Powder to my cart for all the summer up-dos in my future. Check out more shades at Amazon, below.

