This Sweat-Proof Hairline Powder Conceals Thinning Hair, Patchiness, and Bald Spots for Up to 48 Hours

It's on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Published on July 6, 2023

Boldify Root Cover-Up Product on Sale
Whether you’re looking to conceal grown-out roots, blur the appearance of bald spots, or simply give hair a fuller, thicker appearance, the Boldify Hairline Powder is an ideal solution that delivers natural-looking results and transfer-proof, 48-hour wear. For a limited time, the Amazon-shopper favorite is on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 for $18.

The Boldify Hairline Powder is a tinted, longwearing concealer that fills in the appearance of strand sparseness, grown-out roots, and hairline unevenness. Designed to last all day without the need to touch up, the formula grips hair strands and doesn’t budge “until your next shampoo,” per the brand, or for up to 48 hours — even in rain and sweaty conditions. 

Boldify Root Cover-Up Light Blonde

Amazon
Boldify Root Cover-Up Ash Brown

Amazon

Available in 12 shades, ranging from brown to auburn to white, the powder offers a broad selection of natural-looking options. Additionally, the powder-based product features a lightweight consistency that blends easily and seamlessly with any hair type and texture. Application takes mere minutes via an included powder puff thanks to the straightforward, mess-free formula. Plus, there’s a handy mirror on the inside of the compact, which makes for extra-easy use on the go. 

In addition to adding color, the Boldify powder fortifies dry, breakage-prone strands thanks to an infusion of squalane, which can also reduce frizz. Moreover, the powder contains glycerin, a hydrating humectant further moisturizing dry hair. The color powder itself is devoid of chemicals, instead, made from mica and nontoxic talc powder (which, FWIW, “is verified free of harmful contaminants such as asbestos,” per the brand).

Boldify Root Cover-Up Auburn

Amazon

Boldify Hairline Powder boasts over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings at Amazon, with many reviews from enthusiastic shoppers. One shopper says it “hides bald spots well,” noting they haven’t experienced the “running of color with sweat or rain.” Another reviewer, who has tried numerous root cover ups and similar hair concealers, says Boldify’s formula is the “best” of them all, and is the “easiest product to use.” Finally, one shopper says the product matches their hair “perfectly,” adding that it “makes [their] hair appear fuller,” in addition to covering thinning patches along their hairline. 

For a fuss-free hair concealer that camouflages undone roots and blends over bald spots, shop Boldify’s Hairline Powder while it’s on sale for $18.

