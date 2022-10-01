Only InStyle Readers Can Save on This “Incredible” Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for Dry, Damaged Hair

Our exclusive code gets you an instant 20 percent off.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Published on October 1, 2022

Purple Conditioner + Shampoo
Photo:

Getty Images

Anyone who’s played around with the color of their hair knows the inevitable struggle of keeping it healthy. Whether you’ve added a few natural-looking highlights or taken your mane from jet-black to platinum-blonde, introducing dye is always damaging to one degree or another. While you can temporarily restore vitality to your hair with a hydrating mask, regular attention is needed to stay ahead of the harm that chemicals can do. 

More than 2,500 Amazon shoppers found a way through a purple shampoo and conditioner duo that does exactly that. The Bold Uniq Purple set is specifically designed to restore life to color-treated blonde and silver hair. The paraben- and sulfate-free formula is packed with restorative ingredients like soy oil and vitamin B5, and both products are tinted purple to counteract the yellow, brassy tones that can surface after getting your hair colored. Using the shampoo and conditioner together reduces this effect to bring out natural-looking blonde, ash, silver, and platinum hues shoppers are looking for.

Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo & Conditioner For Blonde Hair Duo Set

Amazon

Shop now: $36 with code TWENTYBU (Originally $60); amazon.com

As an added bonus, both the packaging and products are sustainable and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about your purchase. But best of all, InStyle readers can save an additional 20 percent off the set’s already reduced price with our exclusive discount code; enter TWENTYBU at checkout for a total of 40 percent off your order.

Amazon reviewers say they’ve experienced “incredible results” after using this shampoo and conditioner, and that they’ll “never use anything else” after seeing how vibrant their color is and hydrated their strands are. Another wrote that this is their “best purchase ever,” adding that they returned the more expensive purple shampoo and conditioner they bought from a beauty store. And a third person shared that they’ve “never gotten so many compliments” on their hair and are“literally stopped by strangers” who shower them with praise.

If your dyed hair needs a color correction and a boost of hydration, give the Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo and Conditioner a try while you can get it on sale with double discounts — don’t forget to use code TWENTYBU at checkout for an additional 20 percent off. 

