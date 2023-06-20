We’re calling it now. 2023 will go down as the year the bodysuit became THE summer wardrobe staple. Bodysuits are everywhere, from red carpets to concert stages to our social feeds. And maybe there’s a reason for it. According to fashion expert and stylist Audree Kate López, bodysuits look good on everyone. “It hugs your curves, shows off your shape, and acts like a light compression shapewear in the best way possible.”

Even so, bodysuits can be tricky to style. Since they’re a one-piece garment that comes in almost an endless array of styles and fabrics, finding the right cut for your body can be a little complicated and that’s even before you take the whole “to snap or not to snap” adult onesie quandary into account. (If you’ve got a longer torso and have trouble with snaps, don’t fret. López has you covered.) When in doubt, López suggests swapping out a top for a bodysuit this summer. “If you have trouble finding a top you feel confident in, and you don’t like the current trendy Y2K, crop, or cut-out summer tops, add a bodysuit to your roster,” she advises. “A bodysuit gives you coverage while it smooths and gives your girls the perfect support. It’s lightweight enough so it’s breathable during a super hot day.”

Read on for even more reasons to fall in love with a bodysuit this summer, including 14 summer bodysuit outfits that’ll have you kissing your crop tops goodbye.



Cutout Bodysuit with Trousers

Shop Similar: ShowPo Nuala High Neck Side Cut Out Bodysuit, $40.

It doesn't get more chic than a cutout bodysuit and a pair of puddle trousers in a matching neutral shade.

White Bodysuit with Track Pants

For a look that pairs a quiet luxury vibe with street style effortlessness, try a white bodysuit, high cut or otherwise, with a pair of white track pants.

Mesh Bodysuit and Maxi Skirt

Shop Similar: DKNY Sheers Convertible Bodysuit, $80.

Not enough people know that a mesh and satin bodysuit paired with the right maxi skirt creates a fool-proof formal 'fit. Color-matching is key if you want to create a gown effect, but mixing and matching shades within the same color family makes for a dreamy look as well.

Pink Barbiecore Bodysuit ‘Fit

'Tis the season for Barbiecore fashion. Nothing says, "two tickets for Barbie, please," quite like a pink bodysuit paired with jeans, footwear, and accessories in Barbie's signature shade.

Shorts Bodysuit with a Blazer

Shop Similar: Athleta Aurora Bodysuit Shortie, $79.

If you're not ready to retire your fave oversized blazer just because spring has turned to summer, we've got the bodysuit look for you. Not only does a bodysuit with shorts serve peak off-duty Gen Z model, but tossing a blazer on top can take the look from the gym to happy hour with almost zero effort.

Untucked Bodysuit

While many bodysuits come with onesie-style snaps or buttons, no rule that says you have to wear your bodysuit snapped. In fact, going untucked is a whole vibe and some bodysuits are even designed to be worn undone.

Micro Bodysuit and Satin Separates

Shop Similar: SKIMS Metallic Swim Halter Monokini, $108.

The teeny tiniest of bodysuits is an integral part of a chic and structured 'fit. We love the way a metallic micro bodysuit looks when paired with satin trousers and blazer.

Strapless Lace Bodysuit and Bermuda Shorts

Shop Similar: Lulus Black Lace Strapless Corset Bodysuit, $45.

A lingerie-adjacent strapless lace bodysuit can still exude a casual vibe when worn with a pair of Bermuda shorts. Add a low heel and shoulder bag to create a classic vibe or pair with jelly platform sandals and Mermaidcore jewelry for a Y2K throwback moment.

White Bodysuit and Blazer

Serving body but make it business casual. This look can be as formal or informal as you like, depending on the cut of the bodysuit, the fit of the blazer, and the pants you wear. Add trousers for a truly office-appropriate 'fit or jeans for a brunch date ensemble.



Criss-Cross Bodysuit with Jean Shorts

For a look that's pure summer fun, try pairing a criss-cross bodysuit with cut-off jean shorts. This easy breezy look is both beach- and summer festival-approved. Plus, it can be dressed up or down based on accessories. Flatform sandals and a statement belt add glam, while beat up sneakers keep things casual.



Halter Bodysuit and Midi Skirt

Shop Similar: Reformation Chaya Knit Bodysuit, $78.

Bodysuits aren't all sultry styles and revealing cutouts. Case in point: the halter bodysuit can be worn in classic combination with a high-waisted midi skirt.



High Cut Bodysuit with Jeans

Gen Z is inexplicably and particularly fond of a few '80s and '90s throwbacks, extremely high cut silhouettes among them, as evidenced by the number of influencers rocking ultra-high cut bodysuits and jeans this summer.



T-Shirt Bodysuit with Baggy Jeans

Shop Similar: Madewell Crewneck Short-Sleeve Thong Bodysuit, $40.

There’s no faster way to create the ultimate snatched silhouette than pairing a close-fitting tee style bodysuit with a pair of baggy jeans.



Cami Bodysuit and Crochet Dress

If you've got a beloved crochet dress with a knit that's just a bit too open, we recommend wearing a simple cami bodysuit underneath. Not only does it add coverage, but you can also give your 'fit a lovely bit of depth by choosing a cami bodysuit in a vibrant, contrasting shade.