Just Wait Until You See This New Feminine Hygiene Ad

Well this is something different.
More than likely, you’ve probably never referred to a feminine hygiene ad as bada**. The standard commercial might be soft and floaty or boasts attempts at girl talk, which is why we’re kind of freaking out over Bodyform’s new campaign.
RELATED: A Smart Tracker Tampon Will Soon Exist
The UK-based manufacturer of panty liners and maxi pads recently released a commercial featuring some kick-ass women fighting their way through scenes playing soccer, mastering ballet, boxing, running, and more. In each instance, the women show off their battle wounds – a bloody nose, cut hands, tortured feet. The ad ends with one very strong statement: “No blood should hold us back.”
The message is powerful and unites women in such a game-changing way – it’s truly genius and so empowering.
RELATED: America’s Fittest Cities AnnouncedBodyform took to Twitter to both announce the commercial and explain why its meaning is so important to women.
Periods shouldn't hold us back. https://t.co/x4OD8jJK3k gives you expert advice to feel your best through your cycle pic.twitter.com/iyBlztxFah— Bodyform (@bodyform) May 27, 2016
Watch the commercial and see what all of the fuss is about.