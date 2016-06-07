Just Wait Until You See This New Feminine Hygiene Ad

More than likely, you’ve probably never referred to a feminine hygiene ad as bada**. The standard commercial might be soft and floaty or boasts attempts at girl talk, which is why we’re kind of freaking out over Bodyform’s new campaign.

The UK-based manufacturer of panty liners and maxi pads recently released a commercial featuring some kick-ass women fighting their way through scenes playing soccer, mastering ballet, boxing, running, and more. In each instance, the women show off their battle wounds – a bloody nose, cut hands, tortured feet. The ad ends with one very strong statement: “No blood should hold us back.”

The message is powerful and unites women in such a game-changing way – it’s truly genius and so empowering.

Periods shouldn't hold us back. https://t.co/x4OD8jJK3k gives you expert advice to feel your best through your cycle pic.twitter.com/iyBlztxFah — Bodyform (@bodyform) May 27, 2016

Bodyform took to Twitter to both announce the commercial and explain why its meaning is so important to women.

Watch the commercial and see what all of the fuss is about.