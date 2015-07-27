Whitney Houston's Daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, Has Died

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of late music legend Whitney Houston and R&B singer Bobby Brown, has passed away. The 22-year-old singer had been in a coma Emory University Hospital in Atlanta since Jan. 31, when she was found unconscious at her home in Roswell, Ga. She was then transferred to hospice care after her condition failed to improve, where she remained until her death.

The Houston family announced the news via a statement from their rep, according to People. "Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away July 26, 2015, surrounded by her family," the statement says. "She is finally at peace in the arms of God. We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months."

Over the past several months, her family, including grandmother Cissy Houston, and her father have kept vigil by her bedside. Our thoughts are with her family in this difficult time.

