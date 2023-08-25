Shoppers “Look 10 Years Younger” Thanks to This Dark Circle-Erasing Concealer

There are two types of people who have dark circles: The first gets them from lack of sleep or dehydration, while the second has chronic eye bags — they’re always there, and though they can get better with the right eye cream, they’re never fully gone. Regardless of which group you fall into, the solution is the same: Bobbi Brown’s Brightening Under-Eye Corrector.

This is a heritage product, an all-time classic. I remember my mom always having one in her purse a decade ago when I was a teenager. InStyle’s testers even dubbed it the best crease-proof dark circle corrector, and shoppers are equally as ecstatic, giving the Under-Eye Corrector thousands of five-star reviews across retailers.

Nordstrom

The appeal is simple — this is a full-coverage concealer-like corrector that’s waterproof, long-lasting, and immune to the elements. The cream formula is easy to blend and is housed in a tiny pot that you can keep on you at all times. Plus, the shades address both types of under-eye circles, distinguished by one of three letters: P shades are for under-eye circles that veer blue and/or purple, while B is for brown discoloration, and G is for gray.

“I swear my 52-year-old eyes look at least 10 years younger,” wrote a shopper who added that “this product improves my eyes instantly and stays perfect throughout a long work day with no touch-up needed.” Another reviewer even said that it “covers some wrinkles and puffiness” on the sides of their eyes.

Several shoppers also say it has a second off-label use of covering up blemishes and dark spots. Besides using it for dark circles, a shopper said they also use it “across their face on some localized blemishes. It works amazingly on acne scars or redness.”

Head to Nordstrom to shop the Bobbi Brown Brightening Under-Eye Corrector that’s equally adept at neutralizing dark circles as it is in covering up blemishes.