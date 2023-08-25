Shoppers “Look 10 Years Younger” Thanks to This Dark Circle-Erasing Concealer

It “covers some wrinkles and puffiness,” too.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Brightening Underye Corrector Bobbi Brown
Photo:

Nordstrom / InStyle

There are two types of people who have dark circles: The first gets them from lack of sleep or dehydration, while the second has chronic eye bags — they’re always there, and though they can get better with the right eye cream, they’re never fully gone. Regardless of which group you fall into, the solution is the same: Bobbi Brown’s Brightening Under-Eye Corrector

This is a heritage product, an all-time classic. I remember my mom always having one in her purse a decade ago when I was a teenager. InStyle’s testers even dubbed it the best crease-proof dark circle corrector, and shoppers are equally as ecstatic, giving the Under-Eye Corrector thousands of five-star reviews across retailers. 

Nordstrom Bobbi Brown Brightening Underye Corrector Very Deep Bisque-P

Nordstrom

The appeal is simple — this is a full-coverage concealer-like corrector that’s waterproof, long-lasting, and immune to the elements. The cream formula is easy to blend and is housed in a tiny pot that you can keep on you at all times. Plus, the shades address both types of under-eye circles, distinguished by one of three letters: P shades are for under-eye circles that veer blue and/or purple, while B is for brown discoloration, and G is for gray. 

“I swear my 52-year-old eyes look at least 10 years younger,” wrote a shopper who added that “this product improves my eyes instantly and stays perfect throughout a long work day with no touch-up needed.” Another reviewer even said that it “covers some wrinkles and puffiness” on the sides of their eyes. 

Several shoppers also say it has a second off-label use of covering up blemishes and dark spots. Besides using it for dark circles, a shopper said they also use it “across their face on some localized blemishes. It works amazingly on acne scars or redness.”

Head to Nordstrom to shop the Bobbi Brown Brightening Under-Eye Corrector that’s equally adept at neutralizing dark circles as it is in covering up blemishes. 

Nordstrom Bobbi Brown Brightening Underye Corrector Porcelain Bisque-P

Nordstrom

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kylie Jenner
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week
Cindy Crawford LOTD
Cindy Crawford Wore the Risqué Pants Meghan Markle and Gisele Bündchen Like, Too
Solawave Wand Review
The Skin Device Used by Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon Reduced My Fine Lines and Dark Spots in 3 Weeks
Related Articles
Britney Spears Browlift
Britney Spears’s Needle-Free Botox “Replacement” Smoothes Wrinkles “in an Hour”
Ilia Concealer Review
The Creamy, Crease-Resistant Concealer Pamela Anderson Keeps in Her Purse Is the Only One I’ll Use
CETAPHIL Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum
Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This $12 Serum Leaves Their Under-Eyes “Looking Bright and Refreshed”
How I Reset my Skin When It Freaks Out Beauty Products
Testing Hundreds of Beauty Products Irritates My Skin, so I Count on This 3-Step Routine to Heal and Soothe
CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Bought This Now-$12 Face Wash That’s “Great for Dry, Flaky Skin”
Neutrogena Anti-Aging Night Cream
Amazon Shoppers Call This $17 Anti-Aging Moisturizer the “Fountain of Youth”
Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth and Blur Oil Free Foundation Primer displayed on tile
The 15 Best Primers for Oily Skin for Shine-Free Skin All Day, Tested & Reviewed
Retinol
Shoppers in Their 70s Notice Smoother Skin and “Fewer Fine Lines” Thanks to This Now-$23 Moisturizer
Scalp Serum Review
I Finally Found a Treatment to Soothe My Dry Scalp, and Others Swear by It for “Fuller” and "Thicker" Hair
Shay Mitchell Skin Oil
Shoppers Say This Shay Mitchell-Recommended In-Shower Body Oil Makes Skin “Smooth, Even, and Firm”
Our Favorite Moisturizer for Dry Skin is on Sale
Our Testers Crowned This Japanese Moisturizer the Best for Dry Skin, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Shoppers Are Obsessed With This âHoly Grail' Pore-Blurring Primer That âInstantlyâ Smooths Skin Texture
This Pore-Minimizing Primer “Blurs Out All Your Imperfections” in an Instant, Shoppers Say
Crease Resistant Eyeshadows from Brand Behind Carrie Bradshaw's Glow
This New Eyeshadow From a Sarah Jessica Parker-Used Brand Is Bound to Sell Out, but You Can Buy It a Day Early
Beauty Editor Tried Makeup Products Last Month, but These I Canât Stop Using
I’m a Beauty Editor Who Tried 82 Makeup Products Last Month, but These Are the 4 I Can’t Stop Using
Primer Serum Hybrid
A 64-Year-Old Said This $7 Primer-Serum Hybrid “Does the Trick” for a “Smooth, Lit-From-Within Glow”
skincare
A 50-Year-Old Said This Now-$13 Face Wash Made Their "Dry and Sensitive Skin" Look “So Good"