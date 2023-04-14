This Summer’s Most Unexpected Haircut Trend Is the Classic Bob

The bob cut lives in the pantheon of classic hairstyles for good reason. With its versatility, low-maintenance reputation, and effortless vibes, the bob cut is top-tier when it comes to short hair supremacy. And it should be a shock to no one that it is the hair trend of summer 2023. From Hailey Bieber to Zendaya, it seems like everyone is embracing the warmer weather with a fresh chop.

After all, there are countless takes on the bob to choose from — shag, French, and the list goes on — so it all comes down to personal preference. So, we tapped hair educator and Wella Professionals global ambassador Briana Cisneros, celebrity hairstylist and SexyHair ambassador Danielle Priano, and David Lopez to help you narrow it down.

Below are 11 of the best bobs to try out this season. Scroll on to find the right one for you.

