This Summer’s Most Unexpected Haircut Trend Is the Classic Bob

Here are 11 ways to wear it.

Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup.
Published on April 14, 2023 @ 04:40PM
Summerâs Hottest Haircut The Bob
The bob cut lives in the pantheon of classic hairstyles for good reason. With its versatility, low-maintenance reputation, and effortless vibes, the bob cut is top-tier when it comes to short hair supremacy. And it should be a shock to no one that it is the hair trend of summer 2023. From Hailey Bieber to Zendaya, it seems like everyone is embracing the warmer weather with a fresh chop.

After all, there are countless takes on the bob to choose from — shag, French, and the list goes on — so it all comes down to personal preference. So, we tapped hair educator and Wella Professionals global ambassador Briana Cisneros, celebrity hairstylist and SexyHair ambassador Danielle Priano, and David Lopez to help you narrow it down.

Below are 11 of the best bobs to try out this season. Scroll on to find the right one for you.

01 of 11

Voluminous Curls

Yara Shahidi

Play up your natural curls with a layered bob. Cisneros suggests using something like the Wella Professionals Nutricurls Curlixir Defining Balm to add definition.

02 of 11

Short Shag

Taylor Swift

If you like a little rocker edge in a haircut, the shag bob is an easy cut to maintain. Taylor Swift wears hers in tousled with fringe bangs that just graze her brows for a cool, tousled look.

03 of 11

Going Micro

Lily Allen

If your hair is at that awkward growing-out phase, why not turn your pixie into a micro bob? Lily Allen wears hers with side bangs and a deep side part for a daring, retro take on the cut.

04 of 11

The Lob

Kim Kardashian

If you're looking for something sleek like Kim Kardashian's lob, Priano says that you'll want to use a brush like the Mason Pearson Bristle Brush or a round brush to smooth hair out and curl the ends just slightly. Apply hair oil to give your bob extra shine and to keep flyaways tamed.

05 of 11

Le French

Duckie

The French bob calls for effortless waves. Priano suggests using mousse before drying your hair with a diffuser to get extra volume. Then you'll want to take a ¾-inch curler to create some loose waves. Make sure to section out your hair ahead of time to get an effortless, haphazard curl pattern for a modern look.

06 of 11

Layered Volume

Zendaya

Lopez says that if you're going to curl a layered bob, focus on adding texture to everything but the nape of the neck to give it a more lived-in look. He likes using the T3 AireBrush Duo, which has a round brush to give any face-framing layers bounce and movement.

07 of 11

Inverted Angle

Rhianna

For a bold and geometric look, the inverted angle bob is beyond chic. Take a cue from Rihanna (as we normally do for tattoos and life in general) and ask for a bob that's short on one side and gradually gets longer as you move to the other.

08 of 11

Braided Bob

Amandla Stenberg

For a protective style, a braided bob is a great option. Opt for jumbo braids like Amandla Stenberg for something unexpected and cool.

09 of 11

Blunt Cut

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber's blunt bob is a sharp, elegant take on the trend. Priano especially loves blunt bobs for those with thin, fine hair. "This will let the hair look fuller," she says. "[With] this hair, you want all the volume you can get."

10 of 11

The Bixie

Rowan Blanchard

This isn't your '90s bixie. Part bob, part pixie cut, turn to this cut for something truly unique.

11 of 11

A-Line

Selena Gomez

If you're looking for another variation on the angled bob, Cisneros recommends going the A-line route. The A-line bob is shorter in the back and longer in the front. The effect is equal parts chic and edgy. Selena Gomez wears hers with an auburn tint for added depth.

