My Sister Owns Multiple Colors of This Transitional Amazon Top That’s on Sale Starting at $13

I went out for brunch with my family over the weekend, and my sister Ashley was wearing a lime green off-the-shoulder top. Upon complimenting her blouse, she said this was the fourth time she had worn it in front of me, and every time, I had complimented her on it. Ashley additionally owns two colors — both of which she gets tons of compliments on.

Upon asking where she got it from, she said it was from Amazon. For a limited time, some styles of the Bluetime Off-the-Shoulder Chiffon Blouse are as low as $13 with a Prime membership, so I ended up buying two tops for the price of one.

The chiffon top comes in 22 colors and prints, such as orange, black, white, yellow, pink, and a variety of florals — all in sizes S through XXL. It features a sturdy elastic around the torso and arms for a secure off-the-shoulder look. The lightweight fabric drapes away from the body and offers opaque coverage, though lighter shades like white can be a bit sheer, per Ashley.

Bluetime Off-the-Shoulder Chiffon Blouse

Amazon

I have seen my sister wear this top with a matching midi skirt, shorts, jeans, and even tucked into nice trousers for work, which shows how versatile and effortless it is to style. Regarding the top’s fit, Ashley said, "The elastic is secure and doesn't roll in the casing," nor does she “have to worry about pulling it up throughout the day." Even after washing it several times, "the elastic still fits snugly."

I have seen her do everything from line dancing at brunch to cooking Thanksgiving dinner in this flowy top, and it has held up without a drip of sweat in sight because of how "airy" and "breathable" the fabric is. In her words, it’s "soft," "comfortable," and the pleated fabric "isn't bulky," so she can layer knit cardigans and denim jackets over top as the temperature begins to drop.

Shop Bluetime's Off-the-Shoulder Chiffon Blouse starting at $13 for select styles on Amazon.

Amazon