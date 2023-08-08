My Sister Owns Multiple Colors of This Transitional Amazon Top That’s on Sale Starting at $13

She gets so many compliments while wearing it.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Obsessed With This Airy Summer Top Currently On Sale
Photo:

Getty Images

I went out for brunch with my family over the weekend, and my sister Ashley was wearing a lime green off-the-shoulder top. Upon complimenting her blouse, she said this was the fourth time she had worn it in front of me, and every time, I had complimented her on it. Ashley additionally owns two colors — both of which she gets tons of compliments on. 

Upon asking where she got it from, she said it was from Amazon. For a limited time, some styles of the Bluetime Off-the-Shoulder Chiffon Blouse are as low as $13 with a Prime membership, so I ended up buying two tops for the price of one.

The chiffon top comes in 22 colors and prints, such as orange, black, white, yellow, pink, and a variety of florals —  all in sizes S through XXL. It features a sturdy elastic around the torso and arms for a secure off-the-shoulder look. The lightweight fabric drapes away from the body and offers opaque coverage, though lighter shades like white can be a bit sheer, per Ashley.

Bluetime Off-the-Shoulder Chiffon Blouse

Amazon Bluetime Women Summer Off Shoulder Chiffon Blouses Ruffles Short Sleeves Sexy Tops Casual T Shirts

Amazon

I have seen my sister wear this top with a matching midi skirt, shorts, jeans, and even tucked into nice trousers for work, which shows how versatile and effortless it is to style. Regarding the top’s fit, Ashley said, "The elastic is secure and doesn't roll in the casing," nor does she “have to worry about pulling it up throughout the day." Even after washing it several times, "the elastic still fits snugly." 

I have seen her do everything from line dancing at brunch to cooking Thanksgiving dinner in this flowy top, and it has held up without a drip of sweat in sight because of how "airy" and "breathable" the fabric is. In her words, it’s "soft," "comfortable," and the pleated fabric "isn't bulky," so she can layer knit cardigans and denim jackets over top as the temperature begins to drop. 

Shop Bluetime's Off-the-Shoulder Chiffon Blouse starting at $13 for select styles on Amazon. 

Amazon Bluetime Women Summer Off Shoulder Chiffon Blouses Ruffles Short Sleeves Sexy Tops Casual T Shirts

Amazon
Amazon Bluetime Women Summer Off Shoulder Chiffon Blouses Ruffles Short Sleeves Sexy Tops Casual T Shirts

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kiehls Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
This On-Sale Face Mask Makes Aging Skin Look “10 Years Younger,” According to Shoppers
Sharon Stone
The Luxe Shampoo Sharon Stone Says “Grew Back” All Her Lost Hair Is on Very Rare Sale
Beyonce Beauty
Beyoncé’s Concert Makeup Withstood Hours of Rain Thanks to This Setting Spray
Related Articles
Breezy Blouse Styles that Amazon Shoppers Love Most
Out of Thousands of Breezy Blouses on Amazon, These Are the 8 Under-$30 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Best Friend Wears 40G Bra and Swears By This Shapewear Bodysuit When Going Braless
My Best Friend Wears a 40G Cup, and She Swears by This Shaping Bodysuit for Going Braless
Meghan markle
Meghan Markle's Transitional Top Is a Genius Outfit-Elevating Staple You'll Wear for the Next 5 Months
Jlo
I Own Multiple Pairs of the Comfy Jennifer Lopez-Worn Flip-Flops That Keep Selling Out
Skincare Products I Liked So Much They're Now Part of My Routine
I've Tried 87 Skincare Products This Summer, but Only These 3 Earned a Permanent Spot in My Routine
If You Wear Uncomfortable Shoes, You Need This $37 Unusual Hack Shoppers Call "Heaven" for Sore, Tired Feet
I Rely on This Unsexy Style Hack for Easing Foot Pain When Wearing Tight, Uncomfortable Shoes
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s All-Black Swimsuit Featured One Really Chic Detail Shoppers Call “So Flattering”
Midi Dress
The “Perfect Lightweight Dress” Does Exist, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s on Sale for $26
Amazon Fashion Deals
The 15 Best Last-Minute Summer Fashion Deals to Shop on Amazon This Weekend Before the Season Ends
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit Is $150, but I Found a Flattering Lookalike for $35 at Amazon
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Summer Dress Code Staple That Makes Styling A Breeze
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple That Makes Styling a Breeze
Maxi Dress
My Mom Has Bought Multiple of the $37 Amazon Maxi Dress She’s Been Living in All Summer
Summer Tops
Amazon Has a Summer Tops Storefront With 180+ Tank and Short-Sleeve Styles — These Are the 8 I'm Shopping
2023 Amazon Finds
Shopping on Amazon Is My Full-Time Job, and These Are My Top 10 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far
Body Serum
I Have Photos to Prove How Drastically This Body Serum Minimized My Worst Insecurity: Hyperpigmentation
Fashion Arrivals
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Fashion Arrivals, and These Are the 10 Under-$40 Picks Worth Shopping