Amazon Shoppers Get “Tons of Compliments” Whenever They Wear This Comfortable and Flowy Maxi Skirt

Summer fashion wouldn't be complete without the perfect summer skirt — and this season, we’re looking at maxi skirts. While mini skirts have reigned supreme the last few summers with the resurgence of Y2K, maxi skirts are making a highly anticipated comeback and have been recently spotted on a number of fashion enthusiasts. They’re also a great choice for the incoming warm weather thanks to their ease and versatility. They provide the same level of comfort as sundresses while also giving the coverage you would get from pants. If you are looking to add a maxi to your collection for your next picnic in the park, check out Bluetime's Chiffon High-Waisted Maxi Skirt, a number one best-seller in Amazon's novelty skirt section.

The Bluetime maxi comes in a range of 21 unique prints and colors, including florals, animal prints, and speckled patterns. They are available in sizes S to XXL and are made from a lightweight — but not see-through — chiffon fabric. Thanks to the adjustable elastic waistband, the skirt is stretchy and boasts a pleated, high-waisted design and an ankle-length cut.

Shop now: $25 (Originally $34); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers love the look, and plenty are giving the Bluetime maxi a five-star review. One reviewer bought the skirt for a spring wedding and described it as "beautiful” and "flowy." Another shopper said the maxi skirt was the "perfect length," and the fabric was "lightweight." Yet another said that they get “tons of compliments” when they wear this skirt, and a final reviewer said the chiffon skirt was a “great addition” to their spring and summer wardrobe and that the colors were “vibrant.” They added that the skirt was “comfortable and not see-through.”

Celebrities love the maxi look just as much and have proved that the style’s versatility is second to none. For example, Katie Holmes recently paired her breezy white maxi with a cozy sweater, ballet flats, and her staple capacious bag. Keira Knightley donned a similar casual style with a simple gray sweater but jazzed up the bottom half with an eye-catching, floor-length feathered maxi skirt. Dua Lipa even tried out the look, taking inspiration from Wednesday Addams in styling her all-black maxi by pairing it with a black blazer and a stand-alone white collar.

If you’re dying to try the style that shoppers and celebrities alike are wearing this season, Bluetime's Chiffon High-Waisted Maxi Skirt is the perfect place to start. Shop the customer-loved piece for $25 on Amazon.