I Tried the Controversial Summer Manicure That’s Been Seen on Dua Lipa and Kate Hudson

There are so many color trends happening this summer — from metallic shoes to groufits to Barbiecore, well, everything — it’s almost impossible to keep up. It seems like something new pops up every week, and recently, there’s one beauty trend everyone seems to be talking about: blueberry milk nails.

If you’re not familiar with the trend yet, blueberry milk nails are another addition to the milky manicure phenomenon. The internet has already been through strawberry and chocolate milk phases, and now it’s simply on to the next. To achieve blueberry milk nails, light blue polish is paired with a pale white base or pearly top coat for a creamy, glazed look.

Blueberry Milk Nail Polish

A handful of celebrities — including Dua Lipa, Kate Hudson, Hilary Duff, and Sofia Richie — have sported baby blue nails this summer, which has helped the trend skyrocket. Another reason it's gone viral? People on TikTok have been expressing their "hot takes" on the trend, wondering why it's happening at all.

When the style first popped up on my newsfeed, I was personally excited. Essie’s Bikini So Teeny polish — a pretty cornflower blue — has always been one of my favorites, so it seemed like a great excuse to start wearing it more often again. After taking stock of all my blue polishes, I hopped on the look immediately with Orly’s Bleu Iris and Essie’s Expressie Iced Out top coat, a filter-like polish that adds a pearly, holographic sheen. I loved the results as an easy way to achieve a cute and fun summer mani.

Orly Impressions Nail Lacquer, Bleu Iris

Amazon

Essie Expressie Iced Out Top Coat

Ulta

For a creamier look, you can try OPI’s It’s a Boy! with a light layer of Funny Bunny over top. Or, if the two-step process isn’t for you, ILNP’s Carried Away already has a holographic sheen, so it doesn’t require anything additional to achieve the look.

OPI Nail Lacquer, It’s a Boy!

Amazon

OPI Infinite Shine 2 Long-Wear Nail Lacquer, Funny Bunny

Amazon

Despite different variations of milk bath nails surging in popularity this year, blueberry milk nails have become a point of controversy on TikTok, where the hashtag #blueberrymilknails has racked up 16.5 million views. Many creators are upset over the name, arguing that the manicure is just “light blue nails” and dubbing the look an overall “marketing scheme.” As with any trend, people will have opinions on why it is or isn’t worth the hype, so it’s no surprise that the viral manicure is sparking a debate.

Are blueberry milk nails “just blue” or something new? You decide. If you’re on board, shop a few more ways to get the look, below.

Essie Nail Polish, Bikini So Teeny

Amazon

ILNP Jelly Nail Polish, Carried Away

Amazon

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish, Fleur-T