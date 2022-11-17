11 Fashion-Forward Blue Hair Ideas That Don't Scream 'Smurf'

Changing up your hair color is one of the most empowering and fun ways to switch up your look. Whether you're entering your villain era, lightening up for summer, or hopping on a trend because you saw all your favorite celebrities doing so — there are few things quite like turning around in your salon's swivel chair to see how you look with new hair color.

Now, don't get us wrong — we love a trendy auburn shade and more classic-looking highlights, but it's so fun to think outside the box and choose a bold color. Think: green, pink, purple, etc. Blue, of course, is one of those eternally cool shades that's on almost everyones bucket list. There are so many shades to choose from, and we love how much dimension it can give to every look.

Ahead, find 11 of our favorite blue hair ideas as seen on celebrities. From ice-cold strands to deep-ocean-blue, there's something for every skin tone and preference. And no, Smurfs didn't make the cut.

Lady Gaga

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Lady Gaga channeled an ice queen from head to toe for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. Her icy blue hair matched her Valentino gown, weaving in between soft white and icicle blue.

Megan Thee Stallion

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Beautycon

Navy blue hair is some real hot girl shit — just ask Megan Thee Stallion. We love how this dark shade looks in cascading curls and how it transforms depending on where the light hits.

Karol G

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The award-winning Colombian reggaeton singer is no stranger to blue hair — it's been her signature for years. We love how effortlessly cool these bright turquoise strands look with her beachy waves.

Kesha

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Instead of going all-in with just one color, try two à la Kesha. We love how she leaned into both pink and blue pastel shades, and if you squint your eyes a bit you'll be able to spot hints of purple, too.

Amandla Stenberg

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

A fun way to play with color is by adding complementary shades of blue from mid-shaft to the tips of your hair, like Amandla Stenberg.

Demi Lovato

Barry King/FilmMagic

Once upon a time, Demi Lovato owned blue hair color. They wore different variations of the shade for years, but we're particularly fond of this dark teal take.

Winne Harlow

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Winne Harlow's reverse ombré is a lesson in edge and cool. If you look carefully, you can also spot how the bottom layer of her head is a dark blue, contrasting her ice blue on top.

Georgia May Jagger

Play with different shades of blue by color-blocking two complementary tones. We love how Georgia May Jagger balances bright turquoise with a greyish-blue shade — a true art in duality.

Billie Eillish

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for American Express

Lest we forget Billie Eillish's blue hair phase. She went through different variations of the shade and applied them to different parts of her hair, but we're particularly fond of this grey-ish blue tone.

Tati Gabrielle

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Tati Gabrielle's bright turquoise finger waves are a look for the books!

Shay Mitchell

Hop on three trends rather than one, as Shay Mitchell does here. She expertly combined the lob, wet look, and blue hair for a total smoke-show effect.