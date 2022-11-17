11 Fashion-Forward Blue Hair Ideas That Don't Scream 'Smurf'

Ice, ice, baby.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 @ 04:22PM
Blue Hair Ideas
Photo:

Getty Images

Changing up your hair color is one of the most empowering and fun ways to switch up your look. Whether you're entering your villain era, lightening up for summer, or hopping on a trend because you saw all your favorite celebrities doing so — there are few things quite like turning around in your salon's swivel chair to see how you look with new hair color.

Now, don't get us wrong — we love a trendy auburn shade and more classic-looking highlights, but it's so fun to think outside the box and choose a bold color. Think: green, pink, purple, etc. Blue, of course, is one of those eternally cool shades that's on almost everyones bucket list. There are so many shades to choose from, and we love how much dimension it can give to every look.

Ahead, find 11 of our favorite blue hair ideas as seen on celebrities. From ice-cold strands to deep-ocean-blue, there's something for every skin tone and preference. And no, Smurfs didn't make the cut.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Blue Hair

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Lady Gaga channeled an ice queen from head to toe for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. Her icy blue hair matched her Valentino gown, weaving in between soft white and icicle blue.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion blue hair

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Beautycon

Navy blue hair is some real hot girl shit — just ask Megan Thee Stallion. We love how this dark shade looks in cascading curls and how it transforms depending on where the light hits.

Karol G

Karol G Blue Hair

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The award-winning Colombian reggaeton singer is no stranger to blue hair — it's been her signature for years. We love how effortlessly cool these bright turquoise strands look with her beachy waves.

Kesha

Kesha blue hair

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Instead of going all-in with just one color, try two à la Kesha. We love how she leaned into both pink and blue pastel shades, and if you squint your eyes a bit you'll be able to spot hints of purple, too.

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg blue hair

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

A fun way to play with color is by adding complementary shades of blue from mid-shaft to the tips of your hair, like Amandla Stenberg.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato blue hair

Barry King/FilmMagic

Once upon a time, Demi Lovato owned blue hair color. They wore different variations of the shade for years, but we're particularly fond of this dark teal take.

Winne Harlow

Winnie Harlow blue hair

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Winne Harlow's reverse ombré is a lesson in edge and cool. If you look carefully, you can also spot how the bottom layer of her head is a dark blue, contrasting her ice blue on top.

Georgia May Jagger

Play with different shades of blue by color-blocking two complementary tones. We love how Georgia May Jagger balances bright turquoise with a greyish-blue shade — a true art in duality.

Billie Eillish

Billie Eillish blue hair

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for American Express  

Lest we forget Billie Eillish's blue hair phase. She went through different variations of the shade and applied them to different parts of her hair, but we're particularly fond of this grey-ish blue tone.

Tati Gabrielle

Tati Gabrielle blue hair

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Tati Gabrielle's bright turquoise finger waves are a look for the books!

Shay Mitchell

Hop on three trends rather than one, as Shay Mitchell does here. She expertly combined the lob, wet look, and blue hair for a total smoke-show effect.

Related Articles
Michelle Obama Marthas Vineyard Film Festival
Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair
Jamila Powell
Naturally Drenched Founder Jamila Powell Shares Her Formula for Success
Sephora Beauty Gifts
The 11 Best Products from Sephora's Holiday Collection
Shark FlexStyle Review
Shark’s Coveted Hair Styling System Keeps Selling Out on Amazon — but It’s Finally Back (for Now)
How to Wash a Wig
How to Wash Your Wig the Right Way
Washing Hair
Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo and Conditioner Helps “Thinning and Brittle” Hair in One Week
ALL NATURAL: Should You Be Using Castor Oil on Natural Hair? Experts Weigh-In
Should You Be Using Castor Oil on Natural Hair? Experts Weigh In
Dark Blonde Hair Colors
10 Dark Blonde Hair Colors to Serve as Reference Material for Your Stylist
Bumble & Bumble Dry Shampoo
A Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoo That Actually Works? It Exists
Gold Manicure
10 Gold Nail Designs for Whenever You're Feeling Fancy
Brown Clothing Style
The Rules Have Changed for What Colors Go With Brown Clothes
Amazon Beauty Products
Amazon’s Luxury Store Is Packed With Fashion and Beauty Gifts for Under $200
Dyson Airwrap
Hurry! Dyson’s Famous Airwrap Styler Is Back in Stock Right Now — but Selling Out Fast
gigi hadid cfda fashion awards
Gigi Hadid Paired Every Pattern Possible With a High-Waisted Red, White, and Blue Jockstrap
Dae Hair Mask Review
I Noticed Healthier, More Hydrated Strands After Just One Use of This Hair Mask
Mounia Haircare
Nothing Worked on My 3C Curls Until I Found This 3-Part Treatment That Gives Me Shiny, Frizz-Free Hair