I'm Using This Gentle Body Exfoliator to Keep My Skin Smooth All Winter Long

It's gentle yet extremely effective.

Erin Lukas
Erin Lukas

Updated on October 28, 2022 @ 03:45PM
THE SPLURGE/DRY SKIN: Bloomeffects Body Polish
Exfoliating dry, flaky skin probably seems counterintuitive. I know I was skeptical the first time I heard a dermatologist say it's an important step for maintaining soft and smooth skin from head-to-toe. However, if you stop and think about it, sloughing away rough patches would be the key to achieving baby seal-smooth skin.

The caveat is that using harsh physical and chemical exfoliants on dry skin can lead to irritation, which is where gentle scrubs like Bloomeffects Royal Tulip Petal Polish come in. This body treatment includes a blend of AHAs (glycolic, malic, and critic acids), pomegranate enzymes, and antimicrobial sea salt crystals at optimal levels for dry and sensitive skin. Together, these chemical and physical exfoliants work to break down dead skin cells, remove impurities, and improve circulation to even tone and texture. Rounding out the formula is vitamin C to minimize hyperpigmentation and the brand's signature Dutch tulip complex which hydrates and smooths skin.

Bloomeffects Royal Tulip Petal Polish

To shop: $49; bloomeffects.com

The scrub's ingredient story is what initially intrigued me to put it in my shower, but its texture is also unique. Its fine and grainy (but not scratchy!) but turns into a frothy foam as you massage it onto damp skin. Not only does this make for an extra luxurious shower, the product is also super mild on my skin. I also appreciate that the scrub comes in a recyclable glass jar and includes a handy wooden scooper so I'm never overdoing it (aka wasting product) using my fingertips.

However, while the scrub may be gentle, it doesn't sacrifice its effectiveness. My skin doesn't feel tight, red, or raw immediately after rinsing it off and after slathering on some body lotion post-shower, I'm soft and smooth from head to toe.

Since incorporating the scrub into my body care routine at the beginning of fall, my skin hasn't freaked out and gotten itchy or dry as it's wont to do during the transitional season. And if you ask me, calm, hydrated skin is worth the jar's $49 price tag.

The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Bloomeffects Royal Tulip Petal Polish despite the $49 price tag.

