One Delicate Detail on This Comfy and Flattering Summer Blouse Makes It "Stand Out," Shoppers Say

Grab it while it’s on sale for just $21.

Published on June 27, 2023 @ 10:00PM

BLENCOT Tank Top
BLENCOT.

In a closet that’s overflowing with clothes, I somehow can never find a top to wear. Alternatively, I have two weeks worth of wide-leg pants and so many dresses, they’ve had to start sharing hangers. But when it comes to an easy summer top I can throw on with a pair of shorts, my options are limited to the now-raggedy tees I collected during college. (Anyone else?)

As you might imagine, a shopping writer is tempted to do a lot of shopping, so at the start of each season I decide what I can and can’t buy. This season I’m banned from maxi dresses and ballet flats (of which I own what some might deem “too many”), but have given myself the green light to grab sensible, summer-ready blouses. And with this shopper-loved style on sale at Amazon, I’m thinking it might be time that I finally pull the trigger.

Amazon Prime Day BLENCOT Women Lace Trim Tank Top White

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $29); amazon.com

Ahead of Prime Day (which starts on July 11, BTW), Amazon has already started marking down thousands of items, including editor-favorite essentials and summer staples. And right now, Blencot’s sleeveless top — which boasts more than 9,800 five-star ratings and is available in 22 colors — is discounted up to 28 percent off. The blouse, which is made of a polyester and spandex blend, has a silky finish and loose fit. It comes to a moderate V at the neck and features lace trim at both the neck and shoulders, adding an instant touch of elegance to the otherwise simple closet staple. 

Amazon Prime Day BLENCOT Women Lace Trim Tank Top Black

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $29); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers note that the “lace detailing makes this top stand out,” with one person writing that it “adds the right feminine touch without looking like lingerie,” allowing it to be easily dressed up. Others found that the more “delicate lace” perfectly contrasted their edgier pieces, with one customer explaining that they paired their top with a leather jacket and “loved” how the feminine detail “peeked out.”

But it’s not just that detail that shoppers love, with many raving about the feel and fit. “It is so comfy and flattering,” wrote a customer who indicated that they own the blouse in a number of colors. Another person described the fabric as “soft and flow[ing]” while a final shopper  wrote that the lightweight material makes the top “perfect” for summer.

Ahead of Prime Day — and before summer gets excruciatingly hot — I’m grabbing this on-sale sleeveless blouse while it’s just $21; I recommend you do the same.

Related Articles
