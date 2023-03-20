Amazon Shoppers Say This “Very Flattering” Under-$50 Maxi Dress Is "Light and Comfortable"

Now that the clocks have sprung forward and the days have gotten longer, they'll soon be getting warmer, too. What better way to celebrate the change of seasons than by stocking up on flowy dresses with prints in bloom? This deep-V Amazon maxi dress is the perfect example of a transitional floral dress with its long sleeves and breezy fit..

The maxi dress comes in 26 spring-ready floral and solid color options in sizes S to XL. The floor-length dress features ruffles around the neckline and the waist, concealing a cinching elastic band that creates a flowy, A-line effect. More elastic along the wrists create voluminous, balloon sleeves, while the long, tiered skirt features a polyester lining for additional coverage.

Shop now: $48 with coupon (Originally $80); amazon.com



With so many colors to choose from, you can pick a muted shade for winter wear and a pastel, floral hue ahead of the warmer weather. And not only can you transition into spring via your prints, but also by your choice of accessories; pair it with a denim jacket and knee-high boots for added warmth until you can pull out your sandals. It's also versatile enough for a wedding, day at the office, or weekend brunch — just throw on some heels or white sneakers, accordingly.

Amazon shoppers are raving about the comfort of this flowy maxi dress, saying it’s “not clingy at all” and “very flattering.” One five-star reviewer agreed, calling the dress "gorgeous, flowy, light, and comfortable." Another shopper who wore the dress to a wedding shared that it “fit perfectly” and they "felt beautiful in this dress and [were] comfortable all day.”

You'll want to wear this Blencot floral maxi dress all year round. And luckily, you can; it's just $48 on Amazon thanks to an onsite coupon.

