Bleached Eyebrows Are the Undeniable Rock N' Roll Trend Of the Season By Audrey Noble Published on February 9, 2023 @ 12:20PM When it comes to the '90s resurgence that's taken over our beauty mood boards for the past few years, super-thin brows have been dominating the conversation. But with a new year, there's another retro fave that has come on strong to the forefront: bleached eyebrows. Bleached brows are exactly what they sound like. They're brows that are lightened or bleached, sometimes to the point where they look invisible at first glance. Thin, full, long, or short — they come in different shapes and sizes and are undeniably striking. The best part? Believe it or not, they work for pretty much everyone. The bleached brow renaissance shouldn't be that much of a surprise. With the rise of indie sleaze and the turn to cool and rebel-esque messy girl aesthetic, these tinted brows are here to stay. If this speaks to you on a beauty spiritual level and you're looking for some inspo, see below how our favorite celebs are wearing this beloved '90s trend. Goth Glam Is the Perfect Segue Into Your Villain Era 01 of 11 Noah Cyrus Gregg DeGuire/WireImage February marked a turning point in the bleached brow movement. Walking the red carpet at the Stella McCartney x Adidas to celebrate McCartney's latest collection with the sportswear brand earlier this month, Cyrus showed off faint bleached brows and minimal makeup. 02 of 11 Doja Cat Pierre Suu/Getty Images When it comes to fashion week beauty, give all the awards to Doja Cat. For the Thom Browne Spring / Summer 2023 womenswear show, she debuted super thin bleached brows. 03 of 11 Jonathan Van Ness Instagram @jvn Van Ness debuted their new tinted brows just a few days before the Grammy's. The Queer Eye star and founder of JVN Hair posted a selfie to Instagram just a few days ago to show off their new look with a sweet and simple caption, "It's okay to play." So, if you're looking for encouragement to go bright with your brows, this is it. 04 of 11 Marren Morris Amy Sussman/Getty Images The latest celeb to hop on the bleached brow train is Morris at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Her faint, almost invisible bleached tinted brows are total indie sleaze vibes in the best way possible. She paired the look with wet-like hair, tight-lined eyes, and a classic glossy nude lip. 05 of 11 Bella Hadid Instagram @bellahadid There's not a trend that Hadid can't pull off and it's no shock that she wore bleached brows with ease. The supermodel and Kin Euphorics co-founder paired the look with another hot hair trend — micro bangs — and classic '90s baby blue shadow and glossy pale pink lips. 06 of 11 Julia Fox Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images To match her bleached brow look at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Fox wore silver dye on top of her slicked-back wet hair for an edgy, rocker vibe. 07 of 11 Lizzo Instagram @lizzobeeating The blonde pixie alone was a moment, but Lizzo elevated the look with matching bleached brows and drawn-on black circles around the eyes for a dynamic look. 08 of 11 Kylie Jenner Instagram @kyliejenner Bleached brows, but make them ultra glam. Jenner paired hers with a thick defined cat-eye and a voluminous abstract updo that's giving sleek and chic. 09 of 11 Nicola Peltz Beckham Instagram @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Bleached brows don't always have to be paired with a bold or edgy vibe. Go the subtle minimal route like Nicola Peltz Beckham. The actor goes natural glam with a loose ponytail and a nude glossy lip. 10 of 11 Maisie Williams Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images At the Givenchy Spring / Summer 2023 womenswear show in Paris, Williams went all grunge. Here, she showed off a slicked-back pixie, thick cat eye-eye, and full bleached brows. 11 of 11 Kendall Jenner Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Kendall Jenner went goth chic for the 2022 Met Gala. She walked the red carpet with long dark hair styled in loose waves cascading down her back and paired her bleached brows with super long spider lashes