Bleached Eyebrows Are the Undeniable Rock N' Roll Trend Of the Season

By
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 @ 12:20PM
Bleached Eyebrows Are the Undeniable Rock N' Roll Trend Of the Season
Photo:

Getty Images/ Instagram @lizzobeeating/ Amanda Lauro

When it comes to the ‘90s resurgence that’s taken over our beauty mood boards for the past few years, super-thin brows have been dominating the conversation. But with a new year, there’s another retro fave that has come on strong to the forefront: bleached eyebrows.

Bleached brows are exactly what they sound like. They're brows that are lightened or bleached, sometimes to the point where they look invisible at first glance. Thin, full, long, or short — they come in different shapes and sizes and are undeniably striking. The best part? Believe it or not, they work for pretty much everyone. 

The bleached brow renaissance shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. With the rise of indie sleaze and the turn to cool and rebel-esque messy girl aesthetic, these tinted brows are here to stay. If this speaks to you on a beauty spiritual level and you’re looking for some inspo, see below how our favorite celebs are wearing this beloved ‘90s trend. 

01 of 11

Noah Cyrus

noah cyrus bleached eyebrows

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

February marked a turning point in the bleached brow movement. Walking the red carpet at the Stella McCartney x Adidas to celebrate McCartney’s latest collection with the sportswear brand earlier this month, Cyrus showed off faint bleached brows and minimal makeup. 

02 of 11

Doja Cat

doja cat bleached eyebrows

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

When it comes to fashion week beauty, give all the awards to Doja Cat. For the Thom Browne Spring / Summer 2023 womenswear show, she debuted super thin bleached brows.

03 of 11

Jonathan Van Ness

jvn bleached eyebrows

Instagram @jvn

Van Ness debuted their new tinted brows just a few days before the Grammy’s. The Queer Eye star and founder of JVN Hair posted a selfie to Instagram just a few days ago to show off their new look with a sweet and simple caption, “It’s okay to play.” So, if you’re looking for encouragement to go bright with your brows, this is it. 

04 of 11

Marren Morris

marren morris bleached eyebrows

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The latest celeb to hop on the bleached brow train is Morris at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Her faint, almost invisible bleached tinted brows are total indie sleaze vibes in the best way possible. She paired the look with wet-like hair, tight-lined eyes, and a classic glossy nude lip. 

05 of 11

Bella Hadid

bella hadid bleached eyebrows

Instagram @bellahadid

There’s not a trend that Hadid can’t pull off and it’s no shock that she wore bleached brows with ease. The supermodel and Kin Euphorics co-founder paired the look with another hot hair trend — micro bangs — and classic '90s baby blue shadow and glossy pale pink lips. 

06 of 11

Julia Fox

bleached eyebrows julia fox

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

To match her bleached brow look at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, Fox wore silver dye on top of her slicked-back wet hair for an edgy, rocker vibe.

07 of 11

Lizzo

lizzo bleached eyebrows

Instagram @lizzobeeating

The blonde pixie alone was a moment, but Lizzo elevated the look with matching bleached brows and drawn-on black circles around the eyes for a dynamic look. 

08 of 11

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner bleached eyebrows

Instagram @kyliejenner

Bleached brows, but make them ultra glam. Jenner paired hers with a thick defined cat-eye and a voluminous abstract updo that’s giving sleek and chic. 

09 of 11

Nicola Peltz Beckham

nicola peltz beckham bleached eyebrows

Instagram @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Bleached brows don’t always have to be paired with a bold or edgy vibe. Go the subtle minimal route like Nicola Peltz Beckham. The actor goes natural glam with a loose ponytail and a nude glossy lip. 

10 of 11

Maisie Williams

maisie williams bleached eyebrows

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

At the Givenchy Spring / Summer 2023 womenswear show in Paris, Williams went all grunge. Here, she showed off a slicked-back pixie, thick cat eye-eye, and full bleached brows. 

11 of 11

Kendall Jenner

kendall jenner bleached eyebrows

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner went goth chic for the 2022 Met Gala. She walked the red carpet with long dark hair styled in loose waves cascading down her back and paired her bleached brows with super long spider lashes

Related Articles
taylor swift grammys 2023
These Are the Best Beauty Looks from the 2023 Grammys
megan fox grammys
All the Best Beauty Products From the 2023 Grammy Awards Celebrity Looks
Doja Cat wearing Versace at the 2023 Grammys
See Every Showstopping Look From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
Doja Cat 2023 Grammy Awards
Doja Cat Wore a Slinky Latex Gown and Matching Gloves to the 2023 Grammys
Megan Fox 2023 Grammys
Megan Fox's White Gown Looked Right Out of a Rock Star Wedding at the 2023 Grammys
Ashley Graham no pants trend
Ashley Graham Added Her Own Flair to the Pantsless Trend
Bella Hadid Thin Eyebrows Instagram Carousel
Bella Hadid Just Resurrected This Controversial '90s Beauty Trend
Lizzo debuts new hair cut
Lizzo Debuted a Shaggy Chin-Grazing Bob With Blonde Peekaboo Highlights
Kylie Jenner graphic crop top Instagram
Kylie Jenner's Version of Loungewear Included the Tiniest Graphic Bra Top and a Matching Micro-Miniskirt
Cara Delevingne natural eyebrows and sleek, side-parted hair
The Most Popular Eyebrow Trends Throughout the Decades
Before and After Brows with thick and thin comparison, showing Gwen Stefani, Jessica Alba an Drew Barrymore
These 13 Celebrities Show How Eyebrows Can Change Your Entire Face
Halle Berry
Halle Berry's Beauty Evolution From Pageant Queen to Oscar Winner
Kendall Jenner Lacma film gala
Kendall Jenner Paired Neon Leopard Print Lingerie With Matching Opera Gloves
Lady Gaga with pinned up curls, a fresh face, and white liner
Lady Gaga's Beauty Evolution, From Aspiring Singer to Cultural Icon
Jennifer Lopez with long, straight blonde highlights, nude lipstick, and shimmery brown shadow in 2016
Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution, From the '90s to Today
Makeup Trends That Will Define Fall 2022, According to Experts
The 8 Biggest Makeup Trends of Fall 2022