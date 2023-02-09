Bleached Eyebrows Are the Undeniable Rock N' Roll Trend Of the Season

When it comes to the ‘90s resurgence that’s taken over our beauty mood boards for the past few years, super-thin brows have been dominating the conversation. But with a new year, there’s another retro fave that has come on strong to the forefront: bleached eyebrows.

Bleached brows are exactly what they sound like. They're brows that are lightened or bleached, sometimes to the point where they look invisible at first glance. Thin, full, long, or short — they come in different shapes and sizes and are undeniably striking. The best part? Believe it or not, they work for pretty much everyone.

The bleached brow renaissance shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. With the rise of indie sleaze and the turn to cool and rebel-esque messy girl aesthetic, these tinted brows are here to stay. If this speaks to you on a beauty spiritual level and you’re looking for some inspo, see below how our favorite celebs are wearing this beloved ‘90s trend.