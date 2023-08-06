Celebrity Blake Lively Blake Lively’s Fire-Red Bikini Featured a Super Sexy Detail — and I Found 6 Lookalikes Starting at $20 Shoppers say it “complements your curves.” By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 6, 2023 @ 11:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images In my mind, Blake Lively will always carry a part of Serena van der Woodsen with her thanks to the actress’ long gold locks and glamorous looks. Lively’s recent pool-side ensemble was no different, serving major Gossip Girl energy. In a post on Lively’s Instagram, she can be seen wearing adorable pigtails and heart-shaped sunglasses. Though, the star of the show was undoubtedly Lively’s fire-red, two-piece swimsuit, which featured a high waist, busty top, and one super sexy detail you might miss if you don’t look closely. The detail in question? The star’s V-shaped underwire. Not only is it a unique design element that sets the swimsuit apart from standard options, but it creates a push-up illusion that looks both flattering and natural. Better yet, the underwire provides support and shape, leading to a more secure fit. I’m no gatekeeper; I believe everyone should own this swimwear style, so I’m sharing six options to recreate Lively’s look, starting at $20. Verdusa Two-Piece Triangle Bikini Set, $27; amazon.com Soly Hux Three-Piece Bikini Set, $34; amazon.com Lilosy One-Shoulder Bikini Set, $20; amazon.com Beach Riot Blair Underwire Bikini Top, $118; nordstrom.com Zaful High-Cut Thong Bikini Set, $33; amazon.com Lilosy Halter-Top Two-Piece Bikini Set, $30; amazon.com Verdusa’s Two-Piece Triangle Bikini Set includes that same coveted V-underwire, soft and stretchy material, adjustable straps, and a Brazilian-cut bottom. It’s basically a spot-on lookalike for Lively’s suit for only $27. According to Amazon shoppers, it “complements your curves” and will leave you feeling “confident,” while other reviewers are “so obsessed” and “impressed” with the swimwear. Verdusa Two-Piece Triangle Bikini Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 If you like the sexy style but aren’t sure about the solid colorway, consider Soly Hux’s three-piece Bikini Set. The top, bottoms, and sarong come in 12 designs, including lively prints, such as the below marble option. The bikini also features comfortable, non-sheer material, per shoppers, with one even calling the fit “flattering” and “perfect.” Soly Hux Three-Piece Bikini Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 The neckline of Lilosy’s Swimsuit Set varies a bit from Lively’s, but it still includes the must-have V-shaped underwire. In fact, it’s even more trend-forward thanks to the one-shoulder strap, center cut-out design, and ribbed material. One Amazon reviewer called it a “sexy and flattering swimmie,” while another said it “fit perfectly” and held their breasts nicely. Lilosy One-Shoulder Bikini Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Shop more Lively-inspired V-underwire swimsuit picks below, including an inverted, yet more modest option. Beach Riot Blair Underwire Bikini Top Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $118 Zaful High-Cut Thong Bikini Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 Lilosy Halter-Top Two-Piece Bikini Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers in Their 60s Call This $21 Brightening Cleanser “Absolutely Renewing” for Dull Skin I’m Going on Vacation in One Week and Packing This Now-$18 Dress Shoppers Call “Flowy and Flattering” Amazon Shoppers Say These $26 Flats Are Comfortable Enough to Wear "Straight Out of the Box"