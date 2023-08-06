Blake Lively’s Fire-Red Bikini Featured a Super Sexy Detail — and I Found 6 Lookalikes Starting at $20

In my mind, Blake Lively will always carry a part of Serena van der Woodsen with her thanks to the actress’ long gold locks and glamorous looks. Lively’s recent pool-side ensemble was no different, serving major Gossip Girl energy.

In a post on Lively’s Instagram, she can be seen wearing adorable pigtails and heart-shaped sunglasses. Though, the star of the show was undoubtedly Lively’s fire-red, two-piece swimsuit, which featured a high waist, busty top, and one super sexy detail you might miss if you don’t look closely.

The detail in question? The star’s V-shaped underwire. Not only is it a unique design element that sets the swimsuit apart from standard options, but it creates a push-up illusion that looks both flattering and natural. Better yet, the underwire provides support and shape, leading to a more secure fit. I’m no gatekeeper; I believe everyone should own this swimwear style, so I’m sharing six options to recreate Lively’s look, starting at $20.

Verdusa’s Two-Piece Triangle Bikini Set includes that same coveted V-underwire, soft and stretchy material, adjustable straps, and a Brazilian-cut bottom. It’s basically a spot-on lookalike for Lively’s suit for only $27. According to Amazon shoppers, it “complements your curves” and will leave you feeling “confident,” while other reviewers are “so obsessed” and “impressed” with the swimwear.

Verdusa Two-Piece Triangle Bikini Set

Amazon

If you like the sexy style but aren’t sure about the solid colorway, consider Soly Hux’s three-piece Bikini Set. The top, bottoms, and sarong come in 12 designs, including lively prints, such as the below marble option. The bikini also features comfortable, non-sheer material, per shoppers, with one even calling the fit “flattering” and “perfect.”

Soly Hux Three-Piece Bikini Set

Amazon

The neckline of Lilosy’s Swimsuit Set varies a bit from Lively’s, but it still includes the must-have V-shaped underwire. In fact, it’s even more trend-forward thanks to the one-shoulder strap, center cut-out design, and ribbed material. One Amazon reviewer called it a “sexy and flattering swimmie,” while another said it “fit perfectly” and held their breasts nicely.

Lilosy One-Shoulder Bikini Set

Amazon

Shop more Lively-inspired V-underwire swimsuit picks below, including an inverted, yet more modest option.

Beach Riot Blair Underwire Bikini Top

Nordstrom

Zaful High-Cut Thong Bikini Set

Amazon

Lilosy Halter-Top Two-Piece Bikini Set