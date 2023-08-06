Blake Lively’s Fire-Red Bikini Featured a Super Sexy Detail — and I Found 6 Lookalikes Starting at $20

Shoppers say it “complements your curves.”

In my mind, Blake Lively will always carry a part of Serena van der Woodsen with her thanks to the actress’ long gold locks and glamorous looks. Lively’s recent pool-side ensemble was no different, serving major Gossip Girl energy.   

In a post on Lively’s Instagram, she can be seen wearing adorable pigtails and heart-shaped sunglasses. Though, the star of the show was undoubtedly Lively’s fire-red, two-piece swimsuit, which featured a high waist, busty top, and one super sexy detail you might miss if you don’t look closely. 

The detail in question? The star’s V-shaped underwire. Not only is it a unique design element that sets the swimsuit apart from standard options, but it creates a push-up illusion that looks both flattering and natural. Better yet, the underwire provides support and shape, leading to a more secure fit. I’m no gatekeeper; I believe everyone should own this swimwear style, so I’m sharing six options to recreate Lively’s look, starting at $20. 

Verdusa’s Two-Piece Triangle Bikini Set includes that same coveted V-underwire, soft and stretchy material, adjustable straps, and a Brazilian-cut bottom. It’s basically a spot-on lookalike for Lively’s suit for only $27. According to Amazon shoppers, it “complements your curves” and will leave you feeling “confident,” while other reviewers are “so obsessed” and “impressed” with the swimwear. 

Verdusa Two-Piece Triangle Bikini Set

Amazon Verdusa Women's Sexy Triangle Bathing Two Pieces Swimsuit Bikini Set

Amazon

If you like the sexy style but aren’t sure about the solid colorway, consider Soly Hux’s three-piece Bikini Set. The top, bottoms, and sarong come in 12 designs, including lively prints, such as the below marble option. The bikini also features comfortable, non-sheer material, per shoppers, with one even calling the fit “flattering” and “perfect.”

Soly Hux Three-Piece Bikini Set

Amazon SOLY HUX Women's 3 Piece Tie Dye Bikini Set Swimsuit with Sarongs Cover Ups Beach Skirt Bathing Suit

Amazon

The neckline of Lilosy’s Swimsuit Set varies a bit from Lively’s, but it still includes the must-have V-shaped underwire. In fact, it’s even more trend-forward thanks to the one-shoulder strap, center cut-out design, and ribbed material. One Amazon reviewer called it a “sexy and flattering swimmie,” while another said it “fit perfectly” and held their breasts nicely. 

Lilosy One-Shoulder Bikini Set

Amazon Lilosy Sexy Underwire One Shoulder Bikini High Cut Brazilian Swimsuit Set 2 Piece

Amazon

Shop more Lively-inspired V-underwire swimsuit picks below, including an inverted, yet more modest option.

Beach Riot Blair Underwire Bikini Top

Nordstrom BEACH RIOT Blair Underwire Bikini Top

Nordstrom

Zaful High-Cut Thong Bikini Set

Amazon ZAFUL Womens High Cut Thong Bikini Set Swimsuits Cami String Sexy Bathing Suit

Amazon

Lilosy Halter-Top Two-Piece Bikini Set

Amazon Lilosy Sexy Cute Underwire Cutout Halter Bikini Swimsuit Set Women Criss Cross Bathing Suit 2 Piece

Amazon

