Blake Lively Exemplified Quirky Girl Style in Two Pairs of Pants

Love it or hate it, Blake Lively’s character Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us (the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling book) has a rather eclectic sense of style. Many of the behind-the-scenes photographs from set have garnered opinions from the internet and fans of the book alike (see: peekaboo boxers). And the most recent snaps prove that the costume department is still fully leaning into the controversial styling with Lively's latest ensemble which included a hodge-podge of mixed medias, materials, and patterns.

Yesterday Blake was spotted filming a scene in New Jersey wearing a mustard yellow leather jacket and a matching striped unbuttoned dress shirt layered over a navy blue crop top. While the top didn't appear to be too out of the ordinary, the bottom half of her look included a quirky pants-on-pants situation. She teamed deconstructed cream and brown low-rise trousers with high-waisted blue patterned pants underneath.

She rounded out the look with metallic brown pointy-toe heeled boots. She styled her fiery red hair (a trademark of her character Lily Bloom) in effortless waves with a side part.

Blake Lively. Splash News

Blake’s recent outing comes just weeks after the first photos from the It Ends With Us set leaked, causing an internet frenzy of sorts over her spiral curls and chaotic outfit. Earlier this week, she was seen in a plunging cream-colored cropped tank top and camouflage moto jacket and pants set. But the most eye-catching detail of all was the pair of patchwork peekaboo boxers that were layered underneath the slouchy cargo pants.