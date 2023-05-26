Blake Lively Exemplified Quirky Girl Style in Two Pairs of Pants

Another day, another controversial It Ends With Us look.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023 @ 11:38AM
Blake Lively On Set
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Love it or hate it, Blake Lively’s character Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us (the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling book) has a rather eclectic sense of style. Many of the behind-the-scenes photographs from set have garnered opinions from the internet and fans of the book alike (see: peekaboo boxers). And the most recent snaps prove that the costume department is still fully leaning into the controversial styling with Lively's latest ensemble which included a hodge-podge of mixed medias, materials, and patterns.

Yesterday Blake was spotted filming a scene in New Jersey wearing a mustard yellow leather jacket and a matching striped unbuttoned dress shirt layered over a navy blue crop top. While the top didn't appear to be too out of the ordinary, the bottom half of her look included a quirky pants-on-pants situation. She teamed deconstructed cream and brown low-rise trousers with high-waisted blue patterned pants underneath.

She rounded out the look with metallic brown pointy-toe heeled boots. She styled her fiery red hair (a trademark of her character Lily Bloom) in effortless waves with a side part.

Blake Lively
Blake Lively.

Splash News

Blake’s recent outing comes just weeks after the first photos from the It Ends With Us set leaked, causing an internet frenzy of sorts over her spiral curls and chaotic outfit. Earlier this week, she was seen in a plunging cream-colored cropped tank top and camouflage moto jacket and pants set. But the most eye-catching detail of all was the pair of patchwork peekaboo boxers that were layered underneath the slouchy cargo pants.

Related Articles
Eva Longoria amfAR Cannes
Eva Longoria Wore Nothing But a High-Cut Bodysuit Underneath Her Totally Sheer Sparkly Dress
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Wore a Sheer Bikini-Print Top
Barbie 2023 Movie
The New 'Barbie' Trailer Explains That Viral Foot Moment in the Best Way
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Had the Most Glamorous Date Night in France
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Paired Dickies Overalls With Blink-182 Merch
Heidi Klum 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Heidi Klum's Underboob-Baring Gown Practically Had Wings
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Wore Camouflage Cargo Pants With Peekaboo Boxers
Kim Kardashian Parsons Balmain
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set With This Throwback Y2K Accessory
Eva Longoria 2023 Cannes Film Festival Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday
Eva Longoria Looked Like a Disco Ball in Her Shimmery Fringe Dress
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale Added the Most Dramatic Ball Skirt to Her Sheer Romper
dua lipa donatella versace
The Top of Dua Lipa's Cut-Out LBD Was Held Together By Two Tiny Pockets and Two Tinier Buckles
Margot Robbie Vogue Cover
Margot Robbie Just Cosplayed All of the Career Barbies
Eva Longoria Cannes
Eva Longoria Paired Her Dreamy White High-Slit Gown With a Top-Knot Bun
American Born Chinese
How the Costume Designer Behind Disney+'s 'American Born Chinese' Used Fashion to Blend Fantasy and Reality
Jennie Kim Cannes
Jennie Wore a Debutantecore Chanel Wedding Dress on the Cannes Red Carpet
Julia Garner attends the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Julia Garner's Cannes Gown Is a Nod to the Iconic Green Dress From 'Atonement'