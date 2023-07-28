Blake Lively Had the Cheekiest Response After Accidentally Insinuating That Her Trainer Was Her Kids' Dad

When you’ve been in the spotlight for as long as Blake Lively has, you tend to have more than a little experience dealing with misconstrued comments online (especially in today’s age of the internet troll). So, when the actress and mother-of-four realized that she may have insinuated that the father of her children was not, in fact, her husband of 11 years, Ryan Reynolds, she was quick to clear up any confusion ASAP.

The hilarious exchange in question came just hours after Lively shared a sultry swimsuit snap on Instagram that saw her posing in a cherry-red bikini top, matching high-waisted bottoms, and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses. Adding a yellow-and-white striped towel around her waist to conceal her bottom half, the actress finished her summertime look by tying her blonde hair into two pigtails and swiping on a bold red lip.

While the photo seemed like nothing out of the ordinary, Blake’s clarification came when a fan commented, “How do you have four kids??? 🔥🔥🔥,” to which she replied by tagging her personal trainer, Don Saladino.

Quickly realizing her error, Lively then commented again, explaining, “Wait, no. That's not how. He's not the father. He's just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He's an even better person and friend than trainer. And that's saying a lot.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their, children attend the ceremony honoring actor Ryan Reynolds with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

getty

Blake and Ryan (the actual father of her kids) first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 before tying the knot in September 2011 and eventually welcoming their four children, James, Inez, Betty, and their newest addition (the kiddo's name has yet to be revealed publicly).

Just last month, Lively gave her fans an update on what it’s like raising four kids by sharing a very on-brand message in promotion of her canned cocktail line, Betty Booze. 

“These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years,” she wrote alongside a photo of her unveiling the drinks on a silver platter. “But I have four kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly … ish.”

