Blake Lively Says She's "Tired" From Raising Her and Ryan Reynolds's Four Children

Blake Lively is opening up about how the exhaustion that comes from raising her and Ryan Reynolds’s four kids inspired her latest business venture — and in signature Blake Lively fashion, she did it in the most hilarious way possible.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a series of Instagram Stories in promotion of her newest canned alcoholic beverage line, Betty Booze. “These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years,” she wrote alongside a photo of her unveiling the new drinks on a silver platter. “But I have four kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish.”

Instagram Story/Blake Lively

Along with the initial announcement, Lively also took time to detail each of the three flavor options: Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, and Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry.

"How you know I actually made these recipes … part 1: There’s butter. In lemonade,” she wrote on a separate slide. “It’s my secret. But today, I’m a sellout. So, now it’s your secret. If you know me. You know butter is my love language.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a quintessential Blake post without a mention of her husband, and she was sure to slide one in when talking about her lime-flavored beverage. “It’s really fucking delicious,” she added. “And if there’s one thing I don’t compromise on. It’s flavor. And husbands. OK that’s two things.”

The multi-hyphenate then ended her announcement with a shoutout to both her non-alcoholic beverage line, Betty Buzz, and moms everywhere: “@bettybuzz Good for all ages and preferences. Zero alcohol. @bettybooze for those who want the alcohol. Because that’s what hosts do. We make something for everyone. And not usually ourselves. Wait, I’m just describing moms now,” she wrote.