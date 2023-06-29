Blake Lively Says She's "Tired" From Raising Her and Ryan Reynolds's Four Children

Enter: Her new canned cocktail line, Betty Booze.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 @ 12:22PM
Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
Photo:

getty images

Blake Lively is opening up about how the exhaustion that comes from raising her and Ryan Reynolds’s four kids inspired her latest business venture — and in signature Blake Lively fashion, she did it in the most hilarious way possible.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a series of Instagram Stories in promotion of her newest canned alcoholic beverage line, Betty Booze. “These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years,” she wrote alongside a photo of her unveiling the new drinks on a silver platter. “But I have four kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish.”

Blake lively instagram story

Instagram Story/Blake Lively

Along with the initial announcement, Lively also took time to detail each of the three flavor options: Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, and Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry.

"How you know I actually made these recipes … part 1: There’s butter. In lemonade,” she wrote on a separate slide. “It’s my secret. But today, I’m a sellout. So, now it’s your secret. If you know me. You know butter is my love language.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a quintessential Blake post without a mention of her husband, and she was sure to slide one in when talking about her lime-flavored beverage. “It’s really fucking delicious,” she added. “And if there’s one thing I don’t compromise on. It’s flavor. And husbands. OK that’s two things.”

The multi-hyphenate then ended her announcement with a shoutout to both her non-alcoholic beverage line, Betty Buzz, and moms everywhere: “@bettybuzz Good for all ages and preferences. Zero alcohol. @bettybooze for those who want the alcohol. Because that’s what hosts do. We make something for everyone. And not usually ourselves. Wait, I’m just describing moms now,” she wrote.

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Son Born Via Surrogate Instagram Announcement
Chrissy Teigen Is Obsessed With Her Newborn Son’s Hair, And So Are We
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Is a Fan of the Game-Changing Accessory Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, and I Wear on Repeat
Vanna White Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White Hasn't Had a Raise in 18 Years
Jennifer Lawrence attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards
Jennifer Lawrence Had a NSFW Response When Asked If She Understood Her Movie 'Mother!'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Son Born Via Surrogate Instagram Announcement
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Just Secretly Welcomed Another Baby Via Surrogate
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Moses Martin Looks Just Like His Dad Chris Martin in Gwyneth Paltrow's Latest Vacation Snapshot
Kelly Clarkson the kelly clarkson show
Kelly Clarkson Said She Wouldn't Have Made It Through Her Divorce Without Antidepressants
Adam Sandler, Wife Jackie Sandler, and Daughter Sunny Sandler at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere
Adam Sandler, His Wife Jackie, and Their Daughter Sunny Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Bread And Roses" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Jennifer Lawrence Just Addressed Those Rumors That She Had a "Secret Fling" With Liam Hemsworth
Blake Lively is seen filming "It Ends With Us"
Colleen Hoover Addressed the Blake Lively Casting Controversy for 'It Ends With Us'
taylor swift john mayer vevo
Taylor Swift Told Fans Not to Bully John Mayer Ahead of the Release of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Just Revealed Their Baby's Sex
Chris Martin of the band Coldplay perform at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on June 21, 2023 in Naples
The Internet Is Losing It Over This Sweet Moment Between Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson
Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Just Lived Out Their — and Our — 'Great British Bake Off' Dreams
Priyanka chopra nick jonas valentino fashion show
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Just Shared Their Daughter Malti's First Royal Fashion Moment
Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM
Kelly Clarkson Just Got Candid About Dating After Her Divorce