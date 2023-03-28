Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Made Their First Public Appearance With Their Newborn Baby

With a side of light trolling, of course.

By Staff Author
Published on March 28, 2023 @ 11:03AM
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Football Game
Photo:

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

America's favorite It couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, just took their love across the pond to cheer on the actor's football club, Wrexham AFC, in Wales. Not only was it the duo's first public appearance since welcoming their fourth baby in February, but they also brought the whole squad with them to the game.

Lively and Reynolds were joined by their kids James, Inez, Betty, and their new baby (whose name they have yet to share), to make the outing a family affair and cheer for Wrexham who ended up beating York City with a score of three to zero. The following day, the women's team was also victorious in their match against Connah's Quay Nomads.

Reynolds documented the experience with an Instagram roundup that captured him and his co-workers, the club's co-owner Rob McElhenney, and a few of the players. One slide featured a selfie of Reynolds and Lively, who were all smiles. The actress wore a plaid coat and wore her blonde hair straight and styled in a deep side part. She held the camera and smiled while Reynolds soft smiled in the background.

"Two unbelievable days of Wrexham football. Nearly 20,000 people passed through the gates of the Racecourse Ground," Reynolds wrote alongside the carousel. "@wrexham_afc won — but the main event was @wrexhamafcwomen winning it all and hoisting the big shiny trophy. These women played their guts out and @robmcelhenney and I couldn’t be prouder or more choked up."

Lively also shared some moments from the game by reposting an Instagram Story shared by Reynolds. The post featured a side-by-side of two photos which captured Lively posing alongside McElhenney in one snap and with both McElhenney and Reynolds in the other. She captioned the Story with a witty caption. "2 Guys A Girl and a Football Place," she wrote, on-brand with the couple's usual trolling M.O.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Football Game

Blake Lively/Instagram

Reynolds and McElhenney bought the team and created their FX docu-series Welcome to Wrexham back in 2022. While promoting the project on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Reynolds joked that Lively was not happy about his spur-of-the-moment purchase. "I remember seeing Blake and saying, 'I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.'"

He added, "We're still working through that one."

