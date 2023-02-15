Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are "Very Excited" About Their New Family Addition

The pair revealed that they'd welcomed their fourth child on Super Bowl Sunday.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds New Baby

With baby no. 4 officially here, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's house just got a bit livelier — and apparently, they're adjusting to being a family of six wonderfully.

According to a source via People, not only are the new parents of four doing well, but the pair's daughters, Betty, Inez, and James, are already taking their new 'big sister' titles in stride. "Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake," the source shared. "They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great."

The source added, "Blake is the best mom. She is surrounded by friends that shower her with gifts for all the kids. She and Ryan are a favorite couple. It's a goal for many of Blake's friends to have what she has."

The couple has yet to reveal details about their newborn. However, Reynolds previously said on the Today show in November he hoped their fourth child would be a girl.

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," the actor said.

In May, Lively also chimed in on being a mother to three daughters in an interview with Forbes, expressing how they have helped her feel comfortable in her skin.  

"I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she said. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

"I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship," Lively continued. "I believe in really valuable collaborations and that's where I'm getting my fulfillment these days and I've never been happier, professionally."

