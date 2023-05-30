Blake Lively Blessed Us With the First Ryan Reynolds Thirst Trap of the Summer

May it be the first of many.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 @ 01:24PM
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Photo:

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

With summer officially here thanks to that long weekend we were all blessed with, it's only appropriate that Blake Lively welcomed the season with a sizzling, spicy (her word, not ours necessarily) photo of her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Over the weekend, Lively ushered in tank-top weather with a snapshot of Reynolds with his biceps on full display, writing, "Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York." She embellished the photo with several stickers, including a pepper, bottles of Sriracha, and a "caution: extra spicy" gif, though none of them distracted from Reynolds's arms.

Last year, Reynolds announced that he'd be reprising his role as Deadpool in the franchise's third installment, so the snap could be a preview of him getting into superhero form again. E! News reports that he's already been in contact with his trainer, Don Saladino, continuing their long and storied relationship.

"I've been working with Ryan for over a decade," the trainer, who also works with Lively, told Esquire in 2021. "Every movie he got ready for I prepped him for. He's an incredible human being. He's very talented, athletic, and humble. I can't take full credit because he has such a drive."

Blake lively IG

Instagram/BlakeLively

It's not the first time that Lively's shown some well-deserved appreciation for Ryan's arms. In July 2021, she wrote, "Are we supposed to believe this isn’t a post about your fine ass arms?" on one of his posts, keeping in line with the couple's habit of trolling each other via social media. "Snapping turtle: pick a worse place to chill," Reynolds wrote alongside the Story at the time, which showed a turtle under his car.

The couple married back in 2012 and have three daughters James, 8; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3. They also have a fourth child that they secretly welcomed earlier this year and they haven't revealed the new addition's name just yet. 

