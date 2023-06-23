Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Just Lived Out Their — and Our — 'Great British Bake Off' Dreams

How does it feel to have it all?

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 @ 12:17PM
Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

If you have a Great British Bake-Off-shaped hole in your heart as you wait for the next installment of everyone's favorite comfort watch, either look away or get ready for a dose of jealousy, because Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, managed to pay a visit to the storied tent where they got a little face time with hosts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. 

According to Deadline, the appearance fueled rumors that the beloved Hollywood couple will be involved in the next celebrity edition of the show, which is currently filming and slated to run on the U.K.'s Channel 4 next year. In all likelihood, the duo may have just been in the neighborhood as Reynolds attends to business for his Welsh soccer team, Wrexham AFC.

"Sorry Prue, Blake (@blakelively) has taken your seat … welcome to cake corner Blake," Hollywood wrote alongside a photo with Lively, who wore a polka-dot dress. He also gave a mention to Reynolds and added a smiling emoji for good measure. "😁#legendinthetent #getbaking @vancityreynolds"

"A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin," Reynolds captioned his post, adding tags for hosts Prue and Paul.

David Schwimmer made an appearance on this year’s Celebrity Bake Off, though there's a possibility that Reynolds — or Lively — could guest host and not actually be a contestant.

Blake Lively is seen filming "It Ends With Us"

Gotham/GC Images

Lively's appearance comes as she's taking a break from her Colleen Hoover adaptation, It Ends With Us, because the production is on hold due to the writer's strike. The project was being filmed in New Jersey and snapshots from the set showed Lively with a polarizing bright red hair color.

Related Articles
Katie Holmes "Rare Objects" Screening
Katie Holmes Just Wore Ballet Flats to the Ballet
Princess Anne
Princess Anne Just Re-Wore a Dress From the '70s
Kylie Minogue New York City
Kylie Minogue's Pirate Boots and Caftan Combo Makes Our Hearts Go Padam Padam
Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM
Kelly Clarkson Just Got Candid About Dating After Her Divorce
Sarah Jessica Parker visits the "Sex and the City" 25th Anniversary Exhibition
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Revealed Why Carrie Bradshaw Never Has Her Nails Done
Amal Clooney and George Clooney "Ticket To Paradise" premiere
Amal Clooney Ditched Her Trademark Soft Waves For Disco-Inspired Curls And We're Obsessed
Sarah Jessica Parker Bow Jumpsuit Empire State Building
Sarah Jessica Parker's Bow Jumpsuit Is Giving Big Carrie Bradshaw Energy
Cynthia Nixon attends the Haute Living dinner celebrating Kristin Davis with Oceania Cruises and Haute Jets
Cynthia Nixon Just Spoiled Kim Cattrall's Cameo in 'And Just Like That ...'
All the Wild Fashion Details Behind the Met Gala Looks in 'And Just Like That...'
All the Wild Fashion Details Behind the Met Gala Looks in 'And Just Like That ...'
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Daughters Have Never Seen 'Sex and the City'
Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez 'And Just Like That...' Scene
Cynthia Nixon Got Candid About Her Full-Frontal Nudity in ‘And Just Like That ...’
Emily Ratajkowski Milan 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Just Went Topless in an All-Black Power Suit
Jennifer Lawrence Red Dress
Jennifer Lawrence Paired a Sheer Tulle Jumpsuit With a Plunging, Structured Blazer
Hailey Bieber Pink Slip Dress
Hailey Bieber Revived the Pink Slip Dress Trend That She Made Go Viral in 2022
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Fans Just Caught This Teeny-Tiny Easter Egg on the New ‘Barbie’ Posters
Hailey Bieber Barbiecore dress and heels
Hailey Bieber's Plunging Pink Corseted Minidress Wasn't Even the Most Barbie Thing About Her Outfit