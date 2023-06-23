Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Just Lived Out Their — and Our — 'Great British Bake Off' Dreams

If you have a Great British Bake-Off-shaped hole in your heart as you wait for the next installment of everyone's favorite comfort watch, either look away or get ready for a dose of jealousy, because Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, managed to pay a visit to the storied tent where they got a little face time with hosts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

According to Deadline, the appearance fueled rumors that the beloved Hollywood couple will be involved in the next celebrity edition of the show, which is currently filming and slated to run on the U.K.'s Channel 4 next year. In all likelihood, the duo may have just been in the neighborhood as Reynolds attends to business for his Welsh soccer team, Wrexham AFC.

"Sorry Prue, Blake (@blakelively) has taken your seat … welcome to cake corner Blake," Hollywood wrote alongside a photo with Lively, who wore a polka-dot dress. He also gave a mention to Reynolds and added a smiling emoji for good measure. "😁#legendinthetent #getbaking @vancityreynolds"

"A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin," Reynolds captioned his post, adding tags for hosts Prue and Paul.



David Schwimmer made an appearance on this year’s Celebrity Bake Off, though there's a possibility that Reynolds — or Lively — could guest host and not actually be a contestant.

Gotham/GC Images

Lively's appearance comes as she's taking a break from her Colleen Hoover adaptation, It Ends With Us, because the production is on hold due to the writer's strike. The project was being filmed in New Jersey and snapshots from the set showed Lively with a polarizing bright red hair color.

