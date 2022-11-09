Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Daughters Had No Idea Their "Aunt" Taylor Swift Was Famous

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have some very famous friends — Hugh Jackman gets a good ribbing just about every week from the Deadpool star — but in a new interview, Reynolds explained that their daughters had no idea that their "aunt" Taylor Swift was ... well, Taylor Swift. During a promo stop for his new Apple TV+ holiday movie with Will Ferrell, Spirited, he explained that until they saw her perform live, they were under the impression that her music was just a hobby. Reynolds and Lively have three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Lively has one more child on the way.

"I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that's very, very close, almost family,' said Reynolds during Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show. "Then they went to a concert one day and were like, "Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'"

Reynolds also shared that when Swift released her new album, Midnights, the whole family celebrated with a dance party — although with a few surprises.

'We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included," he said previously. "My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea."

Lively and Swift's friendship goes back to 2015. At the time, Lively and Reynolds had already been married for three years and had their eldest daughter. Later, in 2020, Swift had the distinct honor of sharing Lively and Reynolds's daughter's name, Betty, in a song of the same name on her 2020 album Folklore. It wasn't the first time that the famous kids featured in one of her songs. In 2017, James's voice appeared in the song "Gorgeous." Lively even directed one of Swift's music videos in 2021, "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."

