Blake Lively's Curly Red Hair Is Giving the Internet Major Feelings

She's starring in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's beloved It Ends With Us.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 @ 03:04PM
NEWS: Blake Lively red Hair
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Blake Lively is back to work after welcoming baby no. 4 with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Currently, the Gossip Girl alum and photoshop enthusiast is filming the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us (the no. 1 sellling print book of 2022) alongside Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni. And while a new Blake Lively film is enough to get most of the internet talking (any updates on A Simple Favor 2?), Lively's red hair has commenters up in arms and furiously tapping at their keyboards. For anyone unfamiliar with the novel, Lively plays Lily, who moves to a new city after graduating from college and finds herself falling in love with a man named Ryle. Naturally, an ex comes into the picture an things spiral from there. 

According to People, Lively was Hoover's first choice for Lily.

"Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively," Hoover share back in January. "Blake Lively, y'all. She's my dream Lily." Even with that stamp of approval, fans think the casting is odd, writing things like, "Did the person who did the casting and wardrobe for this movie even read 10 pages of the book!?" and "Literally would not have picked Blake for Lily, not the right character at all. Will not be watching." Twitter users were similarly dissatisfied.

Blake Lively

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Hoover also shared her thoughts on casting Baldoni, telling fans, "I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. The good news is he's gonna be Ryle. So we have our Ryle and our Lily."

Lively, who is also producing the film, shared the first look at her movie makeover back in January, when she was announced as the lead. However, in her shot, her hair color seemed a bit darker than the photos released from the production today. There's no news yet on when the movie will be released, but fans can expect plenty of additional photos to leak — and offer up more reasons for them to get rowdy in the comments section every time Blake steps out with her fiery 'do, which she's did most recently at the grand re-opening of Tiffany and Co.'s new New York flagship.

