Blake Lively Confirmed She's Expecting Her Fourth Child with So Many Pregnancy Photos

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are growing their family once again. On Saturday, Lively confirmed that the couple is expecting their fourth child with a slideshow of pregnancy photos on Instagram — all while calling out the paparazzi.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," she wrote on Instagram alongside snapshots that showed off her baby bump as she wore a bikini, as well as her bra and underwear. She continued her caption, "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."



The baby on the way will mark the couple's fourth child — they already share daughters James, Inez, and Betty. In May, Lively told Forbes that her three daughters have positively impacted her and her confidence. “I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin,” she explained. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

She also told the outlet that everything always comes back to family. “Family is at the root of everything that I do, and it's also at the root of everything that I create,” she said. “So, whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind, because that's just how I live.”

Reynolds also opened about how fatherhood has changed him, but in typical Reynold's fashion, he managed to troll his wife in the process. “I used to say to [Blake], ‘I would take a bullet for you,'” Reynolds explained in an interview with David Letterman. “The second I looked in that baby’s eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby."