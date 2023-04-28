Blake Lively's Unbuttoned Leather Dress Plunged All the Way Down to Her Waist

Mother is mothering.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on April 28, 2023
Blake Lively
Photo:

Getty

Two months after welcoming her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively is back to her regularly scheduled programming. On Thursday, the actress attended her second red carpet event in a week at the grand reopening of the Tiffany & Co. Flagship store in New York City while continuing to show off her stellar post-baby style. 

For the festive occasion, the new mom, who was joined by her own mother at the event, wore a chocolate brown, long-sleeved leather dress that she unbuttoned all the way down to her waist, which was accentuated by a matching belt. Blake proceeded to undo her buttons at the tops of her legs, creating a DIY thigh-high slit in front. A gold serpentine necklace, a coordinating bracelet, a massive diamond-and-emerald pinky ring, and Christian Louboutin open-toe heels completed her cool mom look. 

Blake Lively

Getty

Blake styled her long blonde hair in supersized disco curls, while the remainder of her glam consisted of bronzy eyeshadow and a swipe of dusty pink lipstick.

Earlier this week, Blake made her red carpet debut following the arrival of her newest baby at Barnard College's Annual Gala. Taking inspiration from Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw, Lively slipped on a multi-colored floral Carolina Herrera dress that was layered under a Sergio Hudson hot pink trench coat with a mustard lining. For the ultimate finishing touch, she accessorized her bold outift with coordinating neon pink heels from Carrie's favorite shoe designer, Manolo Blahnik. 

