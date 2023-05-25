Blake Lively Wore Camouflage Cargo Pants With Peekaboo Boxers

The casting of It Ends With Us (Colleen Hoover's film adaptation of her bestselling book of the same name), has caused an internet frenzy of sorts, and surfaced images of Blake Lively on set as leading lady Lily Bloom have been met with ... mixed reviews. But the controversial shots are still fueling excitement for the film, and luckily for fans, more behind-the-scenes snaps have come to light of Lively dressed in character.

On Thursday, the actress was photographed filming a scene in New Jersey while looking nearly unrecognizable in a camo-on-camo ensemble. Blake sported high-waisted camouflage cargo pants with a pair of patchwork peekaboo boxers. She teamed the bottoms with a matching moto jacket and and a plunging cream-colored cropped tank top. She rounded out the look with a smattering of rings, tiny hoop earrings, and brown Chelsea boots.

She traded in the voluminous spiral curls for looser waves affixed in a pinned-back style with a side part. She wore minimal makeup that included, rosy cheeks, bronzed eyes, and glossy lips.

When she's not on set, the actress is busy making strategic business decisions for her beverage company, Betty Buzz. On Wednesday, Wrexham AFC (the soccer club co-owned by Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds) named the non-alcoholic mixer brand the official sponsor of Wrexham AFC's new training kit.

Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"The owners of Wrexham AFC reached out to me through official channels,” Lively said, announcing the new partnership the only way the husband-and-wife duo know how: with a side of trolling. “Our team had, of course, heard of Wrexham AFC but once we officially learned about their refreshing vision, we knew it was the right official fit for our refreshing sparkling beverage. Officially."

Wrexham AFC co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Reynolds leaned into the sarcastic tone by commenting, “Betty Buzz pairs well with any beverage — whether it’s Ryan’s Aviation Gin or Rob’s Four Walls Whiskey. But if any of you pair it with Rob’s Four Walls Whiskey, Ryan will hunt you down and make you regret that choice. You can also just drink it alone! Anything but pairing it with Rob’s delicious whiskey.”