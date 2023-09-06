Blake Lively Mixed So Many Patterns for Her Latest Outing With Ryan Reynolds

If you watched Gossip Girl or have just kept up with her impeccable street style over the years, you know that Blake Lively has a penchant for making even the most controversial combinations work (see: her floral sundress and pinstripe trench coat outfit or her two pairs of pants on the set of It Ends With Us). Well, she's done it again on what feels like the hottest day of the year in New York City when she stepped out for an outing with her husband, Ryan Reynolds

On Wednesday morning, Lively and Reynolds walked hand-in-hand while making a routine NYC stroll in coordinating couple looks that reminded us that summer isn't over until Sept. 23. Lively beat the heat in a breezy mixed-media midi dress with a colorful floral-meets-gingham combo. The lightweight dress featured spaghetti straps, a button-up midsection, and a flouncy, layered skirt that hit at her shins, allowing her vibrant Nike Air Force 1 sneakers to have their own moment.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Beacon Hotel in New York City June 2022

Getty Images

To top it all off, Lively added a patterned and beaded purple Chanel bag that she wore as a crossbody while also carrying a mint green cardigan in one hand. Despite the busy ensemble, Lively kept her accessories to a minimum with simple gold hoop earrings and tan sunglasses. Her blonde hair was worn in a deep side part and gentle waves.

For his part, Ryan perfectly complemented his wife in an olive green button-up shirt which he layered over a white tee and fitted blue trousers. He, on the other hand, maximized his accessories with a navy blue baseball cap, clear sunglasses, an Apple watch with a rainbow band, and a few beaded bracelets that look as though they belonged at a Taylor Swift concert (perhaps the are — the couple is good friends with TSwift, after all).

As if their PDA-filled, (almost) daily walks didn't already make them couple goals, Reynolds recently posted a birthday tribute to his wife that will make your heart melt. "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," he wrote alongside a series of photos of Blake. "Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

