Blake Lively Shared Her Genius Solution for a Maternity Fashion Mishap

"Who says two wrongs don't make a right?"

Published on January 9, 2023 @ 09:01AM
Blake Lively is living by her own style rules during her fourth pregnancy.

On Sunday, the actress, who is pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds's fourth child, shared her maternity style hack for when your clothes no longer fit. In a photo shared to her Instagram Story, Blake layered an open black and white polka-dot dress over a long black skirt that was unzipped from behind.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Instagram

"When the back of your skirt won't zip and the front of your dress won't button, wear both," Lively jokingly captioned the snapshot. "Who says two wrongs don't make a right??" She finished off her ingenious maternity look with a strand of pearls, pink pointed-toe heels, cherry red lipstick, and her blonde hair styled in tousled waves.

This isn't the first time Blake has poked fun at her pregnancy woes. Just last week, she shared a hilarious bump update with before-and-after photos on Instagram. “Been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working,” she wrote alongside side-by-side snaps, with one showing her pre-pregnancy body in a sports bra and leggings, and the other, in a similar outfit while *very* pregnant. 

Back in September, Blake, who is already a mom to three daughters — James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — announced she was expecting baby no. 4 with so many pregnancy photos. Calling out the paparazzi, she wrote in her caption, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out." She added, "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."

