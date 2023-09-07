Blake Lively's Latest Day-Date Look Proved That It's Still Jean Shorts Season

Jean shorts are forever — at least according to Blake Lively. And since she is practically the patron saint of fashion, we'll follow her style gospel to the word. This time, Lively made a case for a good pair of classic jean shorts, which can be a godsend in a New York City heatwave (it's all anyone here can talk about).

On Thursday, she and husband Ryan Reynolds were spotted on their daily stroll in the city trying to ward off the heat in matching breezy button-ups. Lively wore a short-sleeve ivory collared shirt with a maroon print that she paired with a classic pair of denim shorts that were cuffed along the hem. She styled the ensemble with chunky beige sandals and kept her accessories to a minimum, save for her burgundy Chanel baguette purse and a few dainty earrings. Her blonde hair was fixed in a loose side braid, and her glam included a dewy complexion and pink lips. To finish it all off, Lively added a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses to shield the sun and the haters.

Getty Images

For his part, Reynolds kept with the button-up M.O. in a pink top with long sleeves, which he rolled into bicep-length sleeves. He layered the shirt over a white tee and styled it with beige khakis that were cuffed at the bottom, white sneakers, blue-and-white socks, and black square sunnies.

Just yesterday, the two stepped out again instead of keeping it (literally) cool inside in the A.C. Figuratively, however, the two looked very cool indeed. Blake wore a mixed-media midi dress and a beaded Chanel bag while Ryan wore another button-up and blue trousers.