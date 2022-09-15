Blake Lively Paired a Very 2022 Outfit With Retro Details

Judy Jetson would approve.

Published on September 15, 2022 @ 02:09PM
Blake Lively Gold Dress Forbes
Photo:

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Power dressing doesn't have to mean power suiting. Blake Lively made an appearance at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women's Summit today in New York City and proved that looking like a CEO doesn't necessarily mean buttoning herself into boardroom-ready tailoring. Lively arrived at the event in a shimmering, allover sequined minidress paired with sky-high heels. And while the shoes and long sleeves are about as 2022 as an outfit can get — these viral Valentino shoes are just about everywhere — she added a few throwback details to give the look a bit of retro spice.

Lively's chevron-patterned mini dress featured alternating stripes of black and gold sequins and less-blingy beige ones. The outfit also included a white bow with long tails that reached down past the hem of her dress and she matched it to a white headband, which held back soft curls that could be a nod to the mod '60s — or something out of The Jetsons.

“The Power Women’s Summit has been at the center of pivotal conversations for women over the last decade,” Moira Forbes, executive vice president of Forbes and president and publisher of ForbesWomen said in a statement. “Given this critical moment in time for women, the Summit will explore how we can harness our collective power to build a more equitable and resilient tomorrow.”

Other attendees and speakers at the event included Bobbi Brown, Barbie Ferreira, Chloe Kim, Emily Ratajkowski, and Brooke Shields in an effort to have viewpoints from various industries. Together, the women are coming together to see how they can use their platforms to "create meaningful change" and "unlocking new thinking."

