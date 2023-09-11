Blake Lively Looked Like a Glam Disco Queen at the Michael Kors Runway Show

While Fashion Week continues to bring out big names and superstars, that's just how things go at a Michael Kors show — the beloved American designer always stacks his front row with a who's who of Hollywood's A-list, and this year was absolutely no different. Naturally, one of his most die-hard fans, Blake Lively, came out to celebrate the designer's Spring 2024 ready to wear collection today at Domino Park and the Gossip Girl alum made a case for daytime sequins — and we're all taking notes.

For the occasion, which also brought names like Vanessa Hudgens and Rita Ora to the Big Apple, Lively wore a shimmering gold tank-style jumpsuit with super-wide flared legs. The picture-perfect and spotlight-stealing look got cinched at the waist with a thin leather belt and Lively wore her hair blown out in huge voluminous waves. Dangling earrings finished the look and even though we hear rumblings about the return of the statement necklace, Lively kept her collarbones bare.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Blake was making news for one of her other passions: baking. People reports that she teamed up with French pastry chef Cédric Grolet for a viral Instagram video set to Fergie's track "Glamorous." After she and Grolet showed the step-by-step process of making what appears to be a very delicious layered berry cake, the two pop open cans of Lively's beverage, Betty Buzz.



"@cedricgrolet and @blakelively created together a cake! She surprised me so much with her talent!" the baker captioned the clip. "What do you think about it? charlotte aux fruits xxl with her drinks so fresh @bettybuzz @bettybooze 🍾 #cedricgrolet #blakelively."



In addition to Lively, Grolet has also teamed up with Zoe Saldaña, her husband Marco Perego Saldaña, and their children for videos. Of course, Lively's love of baking is common knowledge — and she even got to live out just about every baker's dream when she (and her husband Ryan Reynolds) paid a visit to Paul Hollywood on the set of the Great British Baking Show.

