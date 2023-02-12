Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Welcomed Their Fourth Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their three daughters. According to Page Six, Lively gave birth to her fourth child, though it did not offer any other details. Lively first shared the news of her pregnancy back in September 2022, when she arrived at a Forbes event. Rumors swirled after she wore a minidress with a very evident baby bump, but it wasn't until a few days later with a post on Instagram.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," she wrote alongside a few photos at the time.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Lively posted a photo celebrating the Puppy Bowl that led many of her followers to believe that she'd already given birth.

Lively and Reynolds have three other children together, daughters James, Inez, and Betty. Reynolds has spoken about being a father to girls in the past.



"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," he said in late 2022, adding that at the time, he and Lively "didn't know" the sex of their fourth child and that the couple "never find out 'til [they're born]." Speaking of growing up with his brothers, he noted that it's quite a bit different than being in a house full of girls, saying, "I love my well-being and my home" and that he and his siblings "were just arsonists and firemen."

