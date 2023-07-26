Blake Lively Just Jumped a Museum Rope to Fix Her Iconic Met Gala Dress

Blake Lively isn't your average museum-goer. Not only is she very famous (and widely considered a modern-day fashion icon), but most patrons also don't have one of their own personal belongings in the exhibit. Not to mention, she's not afraid to cross a line (literally) to tidy up a piece — though, she gets a pass since it is her dress on display.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a hilarious — and incriminating video — to her Instagram Story that captured her zhuzhing up her 2022 Met Gala dress that's currently showing at the Crown to Couture in Kensington Palace. In case you forgot, Lively doesn't have a stylist, meaning she's usually the one responsible for putting together looks and keeping them orderly. So, it's no surprise that the A-lister still felt the need to fix up an ensemble she wore over a year ago.

“When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” she captioned the video. “Happy almost Virgo season folx.”

Blake Lively/Instagram

In the midst of fluffing out the gown's voluminous skirt, Lively can be heard saying, “So that you see what the transformation was,” referring to her viral mid-carpet switch-up that saw her bronze beaded gown become a stunning teal color.

Getty Images

The gala's theme that year was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," so Lively teamed up with Versace to create an homage to New York City. The color change represented the Statue of Liberty's famous transformation from bronze to the green color it is now.

Her stunning Lorraine Schwartz crown and drop earrings are also on display at the palace, where they initially created the pieces of jewelry. “This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace," she wrote over a separate Story. "I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this … just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”