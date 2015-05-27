Blake Lively May Have Just Designed the Perfect Dress for a Summer Wedding

Blake Lively has proved she just does fine without the help of a professional stylist—she recently sported 10 different amazing looks in one day—and now she is taking her style skills a step further. On Tuesday the actress revealed on Instagram she co-designed a dress with Amour Vert for her lifestyle brand Preserve. She captioned a picture of herself wearing a dress with "I may not be able to draw worth a lick but I am proud of this dress I co-designed with Amour Vert". She encouraged buyers to send share pics of themselves wearing the fun frock.

I may not be able to draw worth a lick, but I am proud of this dress I co-designed with Amour Vert for @preserve_us You better send me pics if you buy it! I want to share your photos!! #PRSRV so I see it 💕👗💕 https://www.preserve.us/champagne-dress.html?gift=25 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 26, 2015 at 8:36am PDT

The silk Champagne Dress retails for $230 and features an adjustable tie front and high-waisted full skirt. On Preserve the description of the dress is "You're not supposed to wear white to someone else's wedding, but we're pretty sure the rule does not apply to this tied ivory number with a graceful printed skirt. Whatever the occasion, you know what you're wearing."

So will we see more design collaborations from Lively? We certainly hope so!

PHOTOS: Blake Lively's Changing Looks Through the Years