Blake Lively Wore Christmas Pajamas to Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus

And trolled Ryan for cutting off the best part of her outfit.

Published on December 6, 2022 @ 09:11AM
Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds IG Christmas
Photo:

Instagram/VanCityReynolds

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, whether you're looking at the Billboard charts, your Starbucks cup, or your favorite celebrity's Instagram feed. In his latest post, Ryan Reynolds shared a new photo of his wife, Blake Lively, as the duo paid a visit to Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. And being the true fashion girl that she is, Lively dressed for the occasion, skipping out on her usual red carpet attire of gowns and sky-high Christian Louboutins and posing with Reynolds wearing a set of matching holiday pajamas and a cozy-looking robe. In what may be a nod to the World Cup (or the fact that he's the owner of a soccer team), Reynolds wore a Pelé sweatshirt and topped his laid-back Christmas look off with a blue beanie.

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," he wrote alongside the photo. "She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."

Reynolds's shot gave his followers a look at Lively's outfit — or so he thought. When she reposted the photo to her own Story, she called him out for cropping out what she thought was the best part of her ensemble: a pair of glittery sneakers (also Louboutin). 

"My. Shoes 🙄," she captioned her photo.

He did make up for it when he shared the image on his Story, rectifying the entire situation with a heartfelt apology to his very pregnant wife.

Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds IG Story

Instagram/VanCityReynolds

"I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted," Reynolds wrote the second time around. "It's inexcusable and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighted."

