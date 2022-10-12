This Blake Lively-Approved Skincare Brand Is Discounted to Its Lowest Prices of the Year

Blake Lively first came to us as the fashion icon Serena van der Woodsen, inspiring a generation of mini skirts, riding boots, and blowouts. While the OG Gossip Girl is not only long gone — but also well into its reboot — Lively’s icon status lives on, with a fashion and beauty regimen to be admired by all. Show me a picture of the now-35-year-old actress and her mid-2000s character, and there’s a good chance I won’t know the difference. This graceful (or, in my opinion, nearly stunted) aging is perhaps in-part thanks to her use of the viral skincare brand Caudalie.

The actress reportedly uses the brand’s Beauty Elixir to tighten pores and add a glow to her skin, and the multi-purpose spray is a mainstay among makeup artists, too. Now you can shop this product, plus dozens of other Caudalie best-sellers, at some of the lowest prices of the year during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, where the celebrity-loved brand is offering 30 percent off its entire selection.

Included in the discounts is Lively’s go-to facial mist, which is ideal for those with oily to normal skin looking to add a touch of radiance and hydration throughout their day. Customers love that this product does it all; one person said it “feels so refreshing” and “still gives that fresh feel” even when spraying it over top of makeup.

Shop now: $34 (Originally $49); amazon.com

But this Lively-approved elixir isn’t the only thing on sale. Shoppers can also save on the brand’s other best-sellers, including the Vinosource Hydra Moisturizing Sorbet, Premier Cru The Cream, and the Instant Detox Mask that went viral on TikTok for its pore-perfecting results.

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

The buzz made its way to Amazon, too, where the mask racked up more than 2,000 five-star ratings. Customers noticed results almost instantly, with one writing, “I've used this product one time so far and I've noticed a difference in my skin. My pores are smaller [and my] skin is smooth.” Others who struggle with adult acne say it improves their skin and, according to a 43-year-old customer, “immediately calms skin down.”

If you’re looking to get your skin in check (or add a little extra glow to your complexion) try the brand customers and celebrities alike swear by while you can get its products for less. Shop Cauadalie’s best-sellers today before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends.

