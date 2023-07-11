Blake Lively Is Apparently a Fan of the Firming Body Cream That 39,000+ Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With

This morning, my editor messaged me to share that she’d stumbled upon Blake Lively’s Amazon storefront (a true shopping sleuth), which we then immediately sifted through. As it turns out, the hold the actress had on us in the 2000s — when we all desperately wanted Serena van der Woodsen beachy waves — has not let up. Now more than 15 years later, we still want to know all of Lively’s beauty secrets, and her Amazon storefront may have revealed a few.

According to the actress’ favorite fashion and beauty finds, it seems she is apparently among the 39,000-plus shoppers who use Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream. Even better news? The practically famous firming body moisturizer — which is Amazon’s best-selling body cream — is on sale for 20 percent off during Prime Day.

Amazon

Bum Bum Cream is a thick moisturizer that’s formulated with a number of effective ingredients that target everything from hydration to texture. Caffeine-rich guaraná extract helps boost circulation, resulting in firmer skin, while cupuaçu butter hydrates and delivers fatty acids, according to the brand. The formula also includes coconut oil, a tried-and-true ingredient that is both hydrating and anti-inflammatory.

According to a shopper over 50, they were “amazed” by the firming-qualities of the cream, writing that it took only a few uses to see a difference. They noted that their “cellulite is less noticeable” while their skin had an overall “dewy appearance.” And another customer claimed their “wrinkles and crepey skin disappeared” thanks to the product. As for the hydration, one person wrote that they “have never felt so soft and moisturized” in their life, adding that they could feel the Bum Bum cream still nourishing their skin 24 hours later.

Other than its hydrating and firming results shoppers also love that the cream smells “absolutely heavenly.” The Bum Bum Cream features the brand’s Cheirosa '62 fragrance, which has notes of salted caramel, vanilla, and pistachio. An InStyle editor who owns the body spray version said the yummy scent even gets her stopped in the streets.

Follow Blake Lively’s lead and grab Sol de Janeiro’s famous Bum Bum Cream while it’s on sale for just $38 before Prime Day ends.