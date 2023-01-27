Blake Lively Debuted Brunette Hair While Subtly Announcing Her Next Movie Role

There's nothing she can't pull off.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 @ 10:48AM
Blake Lively "Mr Turner" Cannes Premiere 2014
Photo:

Getty Images

Blake Lively just said goodbye to her famous blonde hair in a major color switch-up (potentially for her latest role). On Thursday, the actress posted an Instagram Story of a selfie showing off a new brunette 'do.

In the snap, Lively faced the side to reveal her profile and brand-new auburn strands, which were styled in large curls. The post came shortly on the heels of the announcement that she was cast as Lily Bloom in the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling book It Ends With Us. Lively keyed in followers that the color swap probably had something to do with her new gig by playing Smashing Pumpkin‘s song "Lily (My One and Only)" in the background.

Blake Lively Brunette Hair Instagram Story

Getty Images

In the shot, Lively wore a black, strappy tank top and finished off her glam with a pinkish-red lip.

Earlier in the day, the novel's author announced the major casting news in a TikTok video, during which she visited her childhood home, explaining what it represented to her. She told fans that the book was "loosely inspired" by her mother who left a bad relationship to keep her family safe.

"Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively," she said before smiling and exclaiming, "Blake Lively, y'all! She's my dream Lily." The author went on to share that Justin Baldoni, who is also set to direct the film, will be playing the role of Ryle. "I just thought he had what it takes to play that character," she said. "I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life, and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen."

Lively is booked and busy with the second installment of her campy 2018 film A Simple Favor also on the way. Her co-star in the film, Anna Kendrick (who plays the Stephanie to Lively's Emily), recently shared new details about the sequel with E! News. “We’ve actually read the script now, and it’s so good,” she said. “Sort of older and wiser [but] at the same time, there are qualities that a person just can’t really change about themselves.” Not to mention Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together.

