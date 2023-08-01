Blake Lively Paired a Breezy Sundress With a Pinstripe Trench and Sneakers For a Day Date With Ryan Reynolds

A masterclass in transitional fall dressing.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on August 1, 2023
While it may be difficult to think about anything other than finding ways to beat the summer heat at the moment, there’s no denying that fall (in all of its pumpkin spice glory) is actually right around the corner. And if you’ve been looking to get a head start on curating your perfect fall fashion mood board before the season’s chill officially creeps in, Blake Lively just served a masterclass in transitional dressing while out and about with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

On Saturday, the parents-of-four were spotted hand-in-hand on a sweet stroll in Paris, France, where Lively made a case for carrying summery sundresses into chillier weather by packing on the layers. During the outing, the actress sported a patterned white button-up long-sleeve midi dress underneath both a taupe-colored ankle-skimming duster and a navy pinstripe trench coat. She paired the layered look with a bright pink cross-body purse, scrunched ankle socks, and white sneakers, and she finished the ‘fit by styling her blonde hair in soft waves with a side part.

For his part, Ryan kept it a bit cooler by wearing a striped button-up over a plain white T-shirt paired with black pants and sneakers. He also added a navy baseball cap and a pair of clear-rimmed sunglasses.

Although the couple’s four kids weren’t present during the outing, the pair’s day date came just days after they made headlines for Blake’s hilarious response to accidentally insinuating that her trainer fathered her and Reynolds’ children.

After tagging her personal trainer, Don Saladino, in response to a fan who commented, “How do you have four kids??? 🔥🔥🔥” on her latest Instagram post, Lively felt the need to clarify her callout before anyone was able to misunderstand the interaction.

“Wait, no. That's not how. He's not the father,” she quickly added upon realizing her mistake. “He's just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He's an even better person and friend than trainer. And that's saying a lot.”

